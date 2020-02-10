Winter wear-and-tear is shortening the Great Crossing girls’ basketball bench.
Everyone who’s healthy showed this past week that they’ve grown up more than enough to handle the workload for now.
GC had no trouble capping a perfect week Saturday with an 84-45 rout of Louisville Fern Creek.
It was the second running clock of the stretch for Great Crossing (11-12), which will travel Tuesday to Frankfort for its 41st district regular-season finale.
Braylee McMath racked up 25 points, seven assists and four steals for the Lady Warhawks, who hit 10 3-pointers and took full advantage of 20 Tiger turnovers with 27 fast break points.
Freshman Raegan Barrett and eighth-grader Ava Schureman dominated the paint with matching totals of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Timothi Williams added 11 points.
Great Crossing played without Rachel Smith, who is in concussion protocol, and Hailey Ward, who suffered a broken bone in her wrist after replacing Smith in the starting lineup.
Leila Custard filled in admirably, combining with Kaylee Ray, Olivia Tierney, Emma Boehm,Bianca Davis and Chapel Brown for 20 points off the bench.
An uncharacteristic 6-for-17 day from the free throw line didn’t hurt Great Crossing, which sped to a 23-9 lead after one quarter and was in control 49-24 at the half.
India Young poured in 29 points on 13-for-28 shooting to lead Fern Creek (4-15).
McMath was 10-for-13 from the floor and consistently pounded the ball inside to Barrett (7-for-12) for uncontested buckets.
Schureman and McMath each buried four 3-pointers to extend the Lady Warhawks’ advantage in short order.
GC never trailed, and Fern Creek’s longest run of eight consecutive points didn’t happen until the waning moments.
After its chance to solidify the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district playoffs, Great Crossing will seek revenge against Scott County on Friday. SC cruised to a 100-76 victory three weeks ago at the Toyota Classic.