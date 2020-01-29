District road games are difficult, and losing streaks — no matter how talented the opponents that inflicted them — are tough for young basketball teams to get out of their system.
The Great Crossing girls fought through those challenges Tuesday night, turning away a stern challenge from host Western Hills, 64-55, at Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium in Frankfort.
GC (9-11 overall, 3-2 41st District) never led by more than a dozen points, in stark contrast to the inaugural meeting two weeks ago, when the Lady Warhawks scored the first 20 points in about three minutes and surged to a 79-43 win.
In the rematch, Western Hills (6-13, 0-4) led 9-8 after one quarter and trailed only 21-17 at halftime before Great Crossing picked up the pace.
Braylee McMath scored 16 of her team-high 21 points in the second half. GC's junior point guard also finished with five assists and three steals. She went 8-for-9 from the free throw line, where the Lady Warhawks ultimately sealed the victory with an overall 15-for-19 performance,
The tale of two halves was even more pronounced for sophomore Timothi Williams who scored all 15 of her points past intermission on the strength of five 3-pointers.
Raegan Barrett and Emma Boehm, both freshmen, finished with eight points apiece ot propel GC. Boehm led the Lady Warhawks with six in the sluggish first half.
Hailey Ward and Ava Schureman topped GC with nine and seven rebounds, respectively, helping Great Crossing to a 36-31 edge on the glass.
Maddie LeCompte led all scorers with 28 points for the Lady Wolverines. She received a boost from Kellen Kilgore, who added eight points and seven rebounds.
Western Hills heated up in the second half, as well, hitting 16 of 24 shots from the field to keep pace.
GC increased its lead to 44-35 at the end of three, then stretched it to 51-39 before hanging on.
The Lady Wolverines' struggles from 3-point range (2-for-14) doused their upset hopes. They also committed 16 turnovers to the Lady Warhawks' 11.
There were six lead changes and three ties in the first half.
Great Crossing's win was marred by a scary scene involving sophomore Rachel Smith, who crashed to the floor after a collision at the end of the game. She was treated for a suspected head injury.
It was a crucial win in the Lady Warhawks' quest to lock up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming district playoffs. GC also snapped a three-game skid without a win, its second-longest to date. Simon Kenton, Scott County and Lincoln County turned away Great Crossing in the Toyota Classic.
GC returns home for four consecutive games in its own gym, including Madison Central (Friday) and Tates Creek (Saturday) this week. Next week's home dates are Frederick Douglass and Fern Creek.
