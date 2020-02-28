The inaugural Great Crossing girls' basketball team has no seniors and one healthy junior. Two sophomores, two freshmen and two eighth-graders are part of its regular rotation.
Broken bones, concussions and a brutal schedule intervened in the Lady Warhawks' initial journey. They dropped the first five games in school history and seven of the first eight.
Through all that, with Wednesday night's 67-50 victory over Frankfort in the District 41 semifinals at Franklin County High School, GC has a winning record and is headed for the Region 11 tournament next week.
Ahead of schedule? More like right on time.
“We've had a roller coaster of a season. There's a couple games that we could have and should have won,” junior Braylee McMath said. “We were just going game to game. We weren't really in the future, but once it got here, we settled down and focused on the task we had to take care of.”
McMath, the team's tireless, do-everything point guard and motor, finished with 21 points and five steals. Timothi Williams added 15 points and four thefts.
And ninth-grader Emma Boehm picked the perfect stage for the strongest performance of her young career with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
It all added up to the third convincing win of the season over Frankfort and earned GC (15-14) a date with perennial power Franklin County in the district championship after press time Friday.
Of course, beating a team twice during the district season, as the GC boys (and Henry Clay and Bourbon County at neighboring sites) learned Tuesday, is no guarantee of future success.
“Our main thing was just playing as a team, sharing the ball, playing team defense,” Williams said. “It's always a worry, because district play, tournament play in general, they can always upset you, but as long as we play together as a team, we know what we can do.”
Frankfort (14-14) scored easily on its initial possession, working the ball inside to sophomore center Jamaya Chenault. GC also missed its first shot, followed by two turnovers.
Ten unanswered points put the Lady Warhawks in complete command. Drives to the basket earned repeated early trips to the line, which helped GC overcome a relatively cold-shooting start and build a 15-5 lead after eight minutes.
Ava Schureman and Williams sparked the run with back-to-back drives. Schureman and Raegan Barrett each knocked down two free throws. McMath scored six of Great Crossing's final seven points of the opening chapter.
“I thought we came out a little tentative at first, but we stuck to the game plan for the most part,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “We ran. We knew if we could get up and down the court with them we could score a lot of points in transition. They were averaging the two games we played them about 21 turnovers per game.”
Great Crossing heated up in the second period with the help of its half court defensive pressure, which was a driving force in Frankfort's 28 giveaways on the night.
Williams started the surge with a jumper. Then the quarter turned into a Boehm highlight film. Her basket off a no-look pass from McMath in transition pushed the margin to a dozen.
Consecutive put-backs by Boehm, then a steal and dish to Williams, all in a span of 39 seconds, made it a 25-8 disparity with 5:36 left in the half.
“That's how Emma was playing this summer. Then she had a little back injury,” Wilson said. “Now she's starting to get back. That's her game, rebounding the ball and putting baskets back in.”
Nine consecutive points from Tianna Mitchell and Rhealee Ellis more than cut Frankfort's deficit in half, but Great Crossing countered with the final 14 points of the half for a 39-17 cushion.
Once again, Williams ignited the getaway with a 3-pointer. Boehm scored three the old-fashioned way before six in a row from McMath, who found Rachel Smith alone at the end of a fast break to close it out.
“It's always hard to beat a team three times, but they had been saying stuff, and we were pumped up. We just knew we had to take care of ’em and get some respect,” McMath said. “We were out running pretty good, getting stops on defense, a lot of defensive rebounds, not letting them get second chance points very easy.”
In its final game of the regular season, Great Crossing gave away most of a 30-point halftime lead, defeating East Jessamine by only three.
Wilson said he learned his lesson about taking the foot off the gas pedal, and his team's attention to detail against Frankfort showed it. Another 10-0 run, starting with a Williams trifecta and extend by a pair of runners from McMath, extended the GC edge to 53-25 lead with eight minutes to play.
Williams, McMath and Boehm rattled off consecutive baskets to make it 59-27 in the fourth before Frankfort's starters whittled the gap, too little and too late, against GC substitutes.
Mitchell led Frankfort with 14 points, while Chenault and Ellis each scored 11. Chenault grabbed 15 rebounds. The Lady Panthers were a frosty 9-for-25 from the free throw line.
Great Crossing's first-year record was deceiving. In addition to facing region favorites Scott County and Franklin County a total of four times, the Lady Warhawks also took on state title contenders Simon Kenton, George Rogers Clark and Elizabethtown, all in the opening month.
“We've all stepped up and realized we don't have one specific leader.,” McMath said. “We do it all together. We've all filled our roles. We have eighth graders and freshmen. I'm the oldest one, but we've all just taken responsibility for what we need to do.”
“You step out here, you're trying to win districts, go to regions and Sweet 16. That's always the goal,” Wilson added.
“At the end of the season, you've got to put it all together, and who knows what might happen? We still haven't put four quarters together. I'm still waiting for that. I think it'll be very scary when we do.”