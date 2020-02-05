There was no better way for Great Crossing girls’ basketball to bounce back from a disheartening loss Saturday afternoon than to christen the new week with an immediate Monday night win.
A struggling opponent willing to run and shoot with the Lady Warhawks proved good medicine as GC rolled past Frederick Douglass, 83-49, in an 11th District showdown.
GC (10-12) sank 10 3-pointers, forced 20 turnovers and generally had its way with Frederick Douglas (4-22).
It snapped the Lady Warhawks out of a two-week stretch in which it dropped four of its previous games, including a 70-61 toughie against Tates Creek two days earlier in which GC blew a 15-point, third-quarter lead.
“We kind of knew going in, but we were more focused on ourselves,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “Play the way we do. That’s what I told them before the game. Just do what you do best. Play hard, play smart, and the rest will take care of itself.”
Braylee McMath set the pace with 16 points, nine assists and four steals for Great Crossing, which produced four double-figure scorers for the second straight game.
Raegan Barrett dominated the paint to the tune of 6-for-9 shooting and 15 points. Timothi Williams and Hailey Ward each finished with 12 points, combining for seven 3-pointers.
“We came out, shot the ball well and did what we had to do,” Wilson said. “We needed that. We needed a good win like that.”
Allison Wallace led Frederick Douglass (4-22) with 13 points. Aquira Gary added 10.
GC’s advantage never shrank below double digits after an opening 16-4 run. Ward, Williams and Ava Schureman each knocked down a 3-pointer during that flourish.
The Lady Warhawks went 10-for-27 from beyond the arc.
“We got up and down. I think we play our best ball when we get up and down, in rhythm, instead of half-court where you’ve got to move the ball around,” Wilson said.
McMath joined the 3-point parade after back-to-back buckets by Gary hinted at a modest Lady Bronco rally.
The low post and baseline opened up for Barrett and Leila Custard shortly thereafter, staking GC to a 28-16 cushion after eight minutes.
Emma Boehm’s 3-point play late in the half highlighted the Lady Warhawks’ getaway to a 52-32 edge.
Other than a little too much basket swapping, it might have been GC’s most complete half of the winter.
“The only disappointment was they had 18 offensive rebounds. That’s way too many,” Wilson said. “I told them (Douglass’) best offense is second chances.
“Other than that, good. We created a lot of turnovers, got the ball up and down the court, scored a lot of easy baskets. We moved the ball well, looked for each other, got our heads up and let’s go.”
Ward’s third and fourth 3-pointers of the night enabled the Lady Warhawks to continue the onslaught in the third quarter.
Olivia Tierney, Kaylee Ray, Chapel Brown and Bianca Davis rounded out the overwhelming performance in the fourth, putting all 11 Lady Warhawks in the scoring column.
“That’s awesome. I’m glad the young ones got the chance to get in there and score a few,” Wilson said. “If anything we get some confidence.”
Great Crossing should be similarly favored when it hosts Fern Creek at 3 p.m. Saturday.
After that, only five regular season games remain, including the second “Battle of the Birds” at home with Scott County on Feb. 14.
“Time flies,” Wilson said. “I’m looking at the schedule thinking, man, this is it.”
