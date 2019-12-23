Great Crossing High School girls’ basketball salvaged an impressive split of a busy weekend at the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic, coasting to a 41-28 victory over South Warren on Monday morning at Lexington Catholic High School.
In the space of 65 hours, GC (2-7) sandwiched wins over Scott High on Friday and South Warren around losses to Elizabethtown and Conner.
Rachel Smith maintained her hot hand by sinking four 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 16 points for the Lady Warhawks.
Hailey Ward added two 3-pointers and eight points for GC. Braylee McMath distributed four assists.
It was a defensive clinic by the Lady Warhawks, who forced 17 turnovers while committing only seven and held South Warren to 8-for-38 (21.1 percent) from the field.
Ward led the smothering effort with three steals, while Smith, Timothi Williams and Ava Schureman each picked the Lady Spartans’ pocket on two occasions.
South Warren mustered most of its offense during a 14-0 run in the fourth quarter after the game was well out of reach.
GC expanded its 15-5 lead after one quarter to 25-9 at the half and was on top 38-14 with eight minutes to play.
McMath and Olivia Tierney each added a 3-pointer to the attack for the Warhawks.
Schureman snagged seven rebounds to lead Great Crossing.
It was by far the strongest defensive performance of the season for GC, which has allowed 70 or more points in five of its losses. The previous low mark was 49 in a six-point loss to 41st District rival Franklin County.
The Lady Warhawks have a well-deserved break until Saturday, Jan. 4, when they host Iroquois at 2 p.m.
Each of the county’s other teams embarks on a lengthy road trip for post-Christmas tournament action.
Scott County boys will participate in the Ashland Invitational, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday with a battle against Boyd County.
The Lady Cards are off to Rock Hill, South Carolina, a suburb about 30 minutes south of Charlotte, North Carolina, where they will play in the eight-team national championship bracket at the Blue Star High School Invitational. SC will face the host team, Keenan, at 8 p.m. Friday.
Great Crossing boys are in Logan County for the Roy’s Bar-B-Que/First Southern National Bank Classic. The Warhawks will open with Hopkinsville at 4 p.m. Eastern on Friday.
