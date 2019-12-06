For the first official game in the history of its varsity program Wednesday night Great Crossing High School got an object lesson in style.
The Lady Warhawks went on the road in the Eighth Region, where the motion offense is disciplined, and where the home teams sometimes seem to spend a fair amount of time at the free-throw line as a result.
Walton-Verona took advantage of those open shots, gradually padding their night-long lead by one, two and three points at a time in a 77-52 dismissal of GC.
“They're a very good team. They play well together. They run their offense until they get a good shot,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said of the Lady Bearcats. “In the Eighth Region I think they'll give Simon Kenton and Anderson County a run for their money. Four of their five starters are back from last year, and they can score.”
Not many will move the meter in more prolific fashion than Emma Strunk, whose game-high 33 points including 15 makes in 16 attempts at the free-throw line.
WV went 19-for-29 from the charity stripe compared to GC's 5-for-8. The Lady Bearcats also were plenty efficient from the field, both inside the arc (23-for-38) and beyond (4-of-8).
“They just came out on fire in the third quarter,” Wilson said.
Emma Gutman added 13 points for Walton-Verona, which used gains of 23-15 in the second quarter and 26-12 in the third to break open a game that was tied briefly after eight minutes.
Most of the second-period damage happened just before the horn.
“The end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third just killed us. We ran out of gas a little bit,” Wilson said. “We scored to get within four. Then they scored, we had a turnover, they scored again, we missed a lay-up. It just kind of got away from us in about 30 seconds.”
Overall, Great Crossing won the turnover battle, forcing 18 while committing only 14.
Braylee McMath was another bright spot. The junior point guard racked up 19 points, seven steals and five assists.
“She played well. I probably would have liked to see her shoot even more and drive less,” Wilson sad. “When you think about it, Braylee is probably the only girl we have who has much varsity experience in tough situations. She's all about taking that big shot.”
Timothi Williams and Raegan Barrett were the primary victims of GC's mounting foul trouble. Williams finished with eight points and seven rebounds.
Hailey Ward also notched eight, including two of the Lady Warhawks' five 3-pointers. Olivia Tierney led the bench scoring with seven.
Great Crossing's schedule won't get any easier Saturday with a home opener against perennial KHSAA state contender George Rogers Clark. Varsity tip is set for 3:30 p.m.
It should be a totally opposite game,” Wilson said. “We're going to see a very athletic team, where this team tonight just was very disciplined and played well together. I hope our shots are falling a little better.”