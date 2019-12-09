There wasn't much time for the Great Crossing High School girls' basketball team to get acquainted or acclimated.
Three sleeps after a stern road challenge at Walton-Verona in their inaugural game, the Lady Warhawks welcomed George Rogers Clark — a team with legitimate aspirations of its fourth consecutive KHSAA Sweet 16 appearance — in Saturday's home opener.
Tall and athletic, GRC left no doubt in a 77-47 verdict that kept Great Crossing in search of its breakthrough win.
“I was telling the girls, I'm going to call D.T, (Wells, district athletic administrator) and say thank you for this schedule,” Great Crossing coach Glenn Wilson said. “I guarantee those are two top-10 teams right there, for sure. They're tough, really tough. GRC is long, athletic, and Walton-Verona is smart and skilled.”
Kennedy Igo, a senior signed with Northern Kentucky Unjiversity, led the Lady Cardinals (2-0) with 23 points.
Three other GRC players finished in double digits. Tyra Flowers and Trinity Gay each scored 16 points, while Shelbi Wilson added 14. Flowers' 14 rebounds staked GRC to a whopping 46-27 margin in that category.
Their length left Great Crossing (0-2) taking not much aside from outside shots, and those offerings only fell sporadically. GC was 9-for-33 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-for-51 (35.3 percent) overall.
“For some reason we can't put it in the hoop. Some of them, they miss a couple shots and their head goes down. It's 100 percent (lack of) confidence,” Wilson said. “That's two straight games where we were 35 percent or below. It's tough, but with what we have, our (lack of) size we've got to shoot the ball better.”
Great Crossing hopes Rachel Smith's fourth-quarter hot streak will carry over in that department. The sophomore splashed three of her five bombs in the final eight minutes to finish with a team-high 15 points.
Junior point guard Braylee McMath played another outstanding game with 14 points and seven assists for Great Crossing. Timothi Williams added 11 points.
GC matched GRC almost basket-for-basket in the first period before the Cards used a 16-9 advantage to make it 41-24 at the half.
The Lady Warhawks gave away precious possessions that might have kept it closer.
“We had a lot of unforced turnovers. We saw a person open and tried to force the ball in the middle,” Wilson said. “We're better than that. Twenty-two, that's way too many. Fourteen the other night. Our goal is to have 10 or less.”
McMath's 3-pointer beat the horn to give Great Crossing a measure of momentum going into the half, but GRC's smothering half-court trap grew even more relentless in the third period. Igo, Wilson and Gay scored breakaway baskets off consecutive steals in one stretch, with Igo completing a 3-point play to get it started. Layups and free throws remained the rule throughout that chapter, carrying the Cardinals to a 60-32 lead.
“They scored 30 points off turnovers, just run-outs,” Wilson said. “I told them every mistake we make, they'll capitalize on it, and they did, over and over again.”
McMath and Williams (two hoops each) were the only GC scorers in the third quarter.
“It's just one of those nights. We've got to start shooting the ball better,” Wilson said. “We're just not shooting the ball well. We got a lot of open looks at times. We just couldn't put it in when we needed to.”
December's slate doesn't have a soft spot in sight. Two home this week are the good news. The flip side is that they're against one of the top teams in the 11th Region, Paul Laurence Dunbar, and an out-of-state power.
“Back to the drawing board. We'll get back to work, because it ain't getting easier,” Wilson said. “We've got Dunbar coming in here, the Kentucky-Indiana Challenge, the Lexington Catholic tournament. We could be playing some teams that we could be beating them by 20 or 30, you know, but this is going to make us better. We'll come in and have a good week of practice Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We'll get it rolling.”
