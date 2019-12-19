She knocked down a pair of late 3-pointers to counter the inside efforts of Franklin County sophomore center Patience Laster, who also did most of her damage (17 points, 11 rebounds) in the back-and-forth final period.
“We keep battling. We keep taking steps in the right direction,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “I thought our effort was outstanding. We never quit. If some shots had gone in the hole, it would have been different.”
Both teams shot an identical 32.7 percent from the field. Most notably, Great Crossing held Franklin County’s stellar junior point guard, Brooklynn Miles, to seven points.
The Lady Flyers (4-1) used a 13-4 run to snag a modest 22-17 halftime lead and held the Lady Warhawks at bay, increasing that margin to 16 points early in the fourth before McMath’s finishing kick.
“I was jittery at halftime, because we were playing them so close,” McMath said. “We put it all together for 32 minutes. We gave it everything we had.”
Rachel Smith and Ava Schureman added seven points each, while Hailey Ward combined six points with four steals for Great Crossing.
McMath turned in three thefts, helping GC harass FC into an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers.
A lineup change paid immediate dividends for the Lady Warhawks. Wilson placed eighth-grader Schureman into the lineup in place of Ward at the junior’s request.
“The coaching staff made the decision to start with Ava,” Wilson said. “Hailey had been in a little slump, and she said, ‘Hey, Coach, can I come off the bench?’ I said OK let’s try it. She likes coming off the bench and being the sixth man. Hey, if that works, we’ll keep on doing that.”
Schureman and Ward combined for three 3-pointers and 16 rebounds as Great Crossing nearly matched taller Franklin County (39-36) in the latter category. Schureman shared the team high of nine boards with Timothi Williams.
Missed threes were the rule at both ends in a first quarter that ended with Franklin County on top by the football-like score of 7-3.
Great Crossing scored 10 of the next 12 to land a surprising four-point lead against Franklin County, which never really found its footing offensively until it commenced feeding Laster down low.
“She’s a beast,” Wilson said. “We knew if we let her get set up in there, if we didn’t get in front of her, it was going to be hard to stop her.”
Few teams can say they enjoyed this much success stopping Miles, who entered the night averaging 19 points per game and is the top-ranked player in the state’s 2020-21 class.
“I just told them to let her shoot the shot, just stay in front of her, don’t let her get to the rim,” Wilson said. “She’s an outstanding player.
Miles and fellow outside shooters Jasmine Simpson, Jazmin Chambers and Lakin Hamblin combined to miss 27 of 34.
“Even the ref was like, ‘I reffed them last night, and they wouldn’t miss.’ We all have those games,” McMath said. “(Miles is) an amazing player. You’ve got to give all the respect to her. She just wasn’t shooting tonight. We got lucky tonight.”
Laster’s proficiency in the low post ripped open what was a 33-26 lead with eight minutes to play.
True to its form in last week’s games with Paul Laurence Dunbar and Indianapolis Covenant Christian, led by its super-scrappy point guard, GC simply wouldn’t go away.
“She’s tough as nails,” Wilson said of McMath. “She’s the leader of our team. As she goes, we go.
“Two things we had to do. We had to play hard, and we had to play smart, and we did that. We came up a little short, but hey, we battled.”