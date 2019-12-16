Open 3-pointers from unexpected sources and a revenge-minded opponent were a troublesome combination for the Scott County girls’ basketball team Friday night.
Kennedy Harris, who entered the game having scored 24 points all season for Southwestern of Pulaski County, peppered her 31 with six 3-pointers in a 73-65 win over SC.
Harris knocked down three of those bonus balls in the third quarter, when Southwestern (3-1) reversed a 32-27 halftime deficit into a 52-49 lead with eight minutes to play.
“Early on we were running kids off the 3-point line that I kind of wanted to shoot,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “It's easy to stand out there and hit those open shots when we're three area codes away.”
Another role player for the Lady Warriors, Jenna Wood, hit four of six from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points.
One of Southwestern’s usual suspects, Alexa Smiddy, wound up with 17.
Scott County (3-2) held Regi Cundiff, who entered the game with an average of 24, to eight on 3-for-18 shooting. Cundiff missed all 10 of her 3-point tries, but other Southwestern bombers took advantage of the open sight lines.
“Defensively I thought we looked two steps slow,” Helton said. “Drive and kicks, we weren't even in the area code on recovery. We don't react.”
Malea Williams led Scott County with 22 points and 16 rebounds and was named Burger King player of the game on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
Kenady Tompkins and Morgan DeFoor each added 14 points, with Tompkins matching Williams’ 16 boards.
SC hung a 78-50 loss on Southwestern in a January round-robin event at Lincoln County. The Lady Warriors rallied around that loss to join the Lady Cards in the KHSAA Sweet 16, where they made it all the way to the state championship game.
That battle-tested toughness was evident down the stretch. Smiddy’s 3-pointer beat the third-period buzzer to put Southwestern in front, 52-49. Two additional threes from Wood and Harris quickly inflated the lead to double digits, 63-53, at the 4:05 mark.
Williams and DeFoor scored the next six to bring Scott County within arm’s length, but Southwestern buried 14 free throws in the fourth quarter to slam the door after missing a bundle earlier in the evening.
SC owned leads of 13-7 after one quarter and 32-27 at the half but struggled to maintain that prosperity.
“When we had a lead, we took some quick shots. There were a couple of possessions where with the lead, you've got to take better shots,” Helton said. “In years past you'd get away with that, but right now we're still trying to figure each other out. First half we were really pounding the ball inside, and the second half we got away from what worked.”
No player outside of the Lady Cards’ veteran big three scored more than three points.
Nineteen turnovers also hurt SC’s cause, and while the Lady Cards’ six-foot tandem staked them to a whopping 56-33 advantage on the boards, the Lady Warriors owned the defensive glass when it mattered most.
“We quit rebounding,” Helton said. “We were one and done a lot. We were nowhere to be found.”
A two-game losing streak (it hit three against East Central on Saturday) is foreign soil for Lady Cards. SC dropped a total of only five games the past two seasons and hadn’t tasted back-to-back defeats since Feb. 4 and 8, 2017.
“I go back to we're trying to figure each other out. The bright side of this is we're practicing a little better,” Helton said. “I expect some of them right now to know what Steve Helton is thinking, and everybody else is learning.”
