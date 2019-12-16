Great Crossing girls' basketball hasn't yet started believing that any game is out of reach in the fourth quarter.
Their desire to dive after loose balls, their hustle for offensive rebounds to extend possessions, and their fearlessness in firing up 3-pointers in the second half Saturday night against Indianapolis Covenant Christian were no exception to the early rule.
Now, coach Glenn Wilson wants the Lady Warhawks to understand what life would be like if they showed that sense of urgency from the opening tap. Certainly the end result would have been different from a 68-57 loss to the Lady Warriors in the final game of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge Cup.
“We can't put two halves together. The first half we didn't have a clue. It was like we'd never played basketball before,” Wilson said. “The second half we came out with intensity, played harder. I don't know what the answer is. If we came out like we finished the last two games, it would have been a different story.”
On the heels of a Thursday loss to Paul Laurence Dunbar in which it sliced a 22-point halftime deficit to nine, Great Crossing (0-4) fell behind Covenant Christian by two dozen early in the third quarter before whittling the margin to 10 in the closing stages.
Ilani Williams-Harris provided the baskets early and late to help Covenant clinch a Hoosier sweep of the three girls' contests in the annual event. She finished with 29 points, six assists and six steals.
“She's really good,” Wilson said. “She was a go-to player. She did everything.”
Patty Chikamba chipped in 14 points, while Samara Douglas delivered a double-double wit 13 points and 11 rebounds for Covenant Christian. Great Crossing's refusal to fade away wasn't quite enough to overcome a dreadful 5-for-27 start from the field.
Raegan Barrett led the Lady Warhawks with a varsity career-high 14 points off the bench.
“She's been under the weather. She wasn't here (Friday at practice), but she came in and I thought she did well,” Wilson said of the freshman forward. “And that's what we've got to have. We've got to have some scoring from inside and out.”
Rachel Smith, Timothi Williams, Braylee McMath and Hailey Ward each knocked down a pair of 3-pointers as GC rallied and gave itself a puncher's chance from long range.
Williams and McMath each wound up with 10 points, with McMath dishing out six assists. GC's final 32.8 percent shooting was no match for Covenant's 50 percent proficiency.
“Like I told our girls, that was a team we could have beaten if we'd played all four quarters. But you give that team confidence like we did early, and we were in trouble,” Wilson said. “We keep digging ourselves a hole and have to scrap and fight to get out.
It was already 17-8 after eight minutes before Williams-Harris heated up with 10 points to top the Lady Warhawks' combined nine in the second period, staking the Lady Warriors to a 36-17 advantage. Barrett scored the initial basket after intermission, but Kayla Danceler and Chikamaba sandwiched layups after a Williams-Harris three to give Covenant its largest lead of the evening.
“Our defense is terrible. It's just lack of communication,” Wilson said. “We 're in the right position, but we're not moving and not reacting. We're just ball watching. We've got to get better. We work on that over and over again.”
Consecutive threes by McMath awakened Great Crossing. Williams nailed another one from the right wing to pull the Lady Warhawks within a baker's dozen, 50-37, at the end of three.
“We had our chances. We've just got to shoot the ball better than that,” Wilson said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.