Scott County girls' basketball appeared to outrun any early-season identity crises during a 16-game winning streak that saw the Lady Cards return to consensus top-10 status in the state.
Winning is hailed as a great deodorant, though, and it doesn't take much for that adverse ambiance to return. How SC responds to a shellacking at home from North Laurel, 88-68, in Thursday's regular season finale likely will determine how productive or paltry a playoff run lies ahead.
“We started pointing fingers. Right now this team is too worried about individual accolades, and you can tell, because the outside forces, the outside noise that we have really done a pretty good job of walling off, those doors and windows now are wide open,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We hadn't seen that in a while. It doesn't come out when you're winning.”
There was a brief glimmer that SC (24-6) somehow would circle the wagons one more time and channel prior double-digit, comeback wins over Madison Southern, Lincoln County and Paul Laurence Dunbar,
The Lady Cardinals slowly but surely erased the entirety of a 30-14 deficit, using a brief barrage of 3-pointers by Morgan DeFoor and finally a driving layup by Emma Price to pull even at 59 in the final minute of the third period.
Instead, North Laurel (24-4) nudged in front with two points before the horn to trigger a game-ending 29-9 run.
“We had a couple of chances, and we had really bad possessions,” Helton said. “On the court, as a player, when the same thing happens repeatedly, you've got to be able to make an adjustment. We played the fourth quarter like we did the first quarter. At times tonight I would almost guarantee we were trying to deliberately turn the ball over. It was that bad.”
Four players from each side finished in double digits as two of the three highest-scoring teams in the state lived up to that billing.
Halle Collins, a seventh-grader, led them all with 23 points for North Laurel. Hailee Valentine added 21, Emily Sizemore 17 and Gracie Jervis 15 for the Lady Jaguars.
Sizemore and Valentine combined to go 29-for-34 from the free throw line. North Laurel, shooting nearly 77 percent from the stripe on the winter, nearly doubled Scott County's point total (36-19) there.
The end result was SC's most lopsided home loss since a 92-68 verdict against Male on Feb, 6, 2016.
“I don't think they understood they just got beat by 20 on our home court by lack of effort,” Helton said of his team. “Not execution, Not X and O's. Those kids were just tough. They were hungrier. They wanted it.”
Jervis led the concerted defensive effort not to give DeFoor any space to shoot from beyond the arc. Even with three third-quarter bombs, SC's senior point guard was held to 6-for-17 on her way to a team-high 19 points.
Tyra Young brought 11 points off the bench in a gallant effort that earned her Brickhouse Properties player of the game laurels on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network.
Malea Williams and Kenady Tompkins each were held to 10 points, with Tompkins in deep foul trouble most of the night. Williams pulled down 14 rebounds to lead a 42-36 SC advantage that surely should have been higher against the younger, smaller Lady Jags.
“You can't coach effort. I'm not going to coach effort. There was no effort. You can tell when you look at rebounds,” Helton said. “Certain people weren't getting certain shots, so they just said I'm not gonna work for it anymore. We had 18 offensive rebounds, but they weren't go and get. They were just coming to us.
“On defense we refused to communicate, and that was our first key on the board. We refused to move. We played for the blocked shot. We played for the cheap steal. On our board in the locker room, it says, 'Play with purpose.' We didn't. They did.”
North Laurel scored 27 points in the opening quarter, much of it coming long-range from Collins or at the rim and then the line from Valentine and Sizemore.
Its first-half lead crested at 30-14 before the Lady Cards made a modest run. A late cold snap from both sides left the halftime tally at 42-31.
“We were down 16 and laughing on the free throw line. Something's not right about the picture,” Helton lamented. “I've got a problem with that. However, Steve's not allowed to say nothing, because then everybody gets all in an uproar, because Steve's coaching, and their kids don't need to be coached hard. That's what we're dealing with.”
Scott County's most fruitful quarter was dampened by North Laurel's ability to get back for quick layups in reply, denying the Lady Cards a long run and preventing them from ever landing the lead.
Helton, who saw his team pull off three impressive road wins last week, had an inkling in pregame that the regular season finale would look drastically different.
“We played lazy defense, no effort, and then the outside noise is loud and clear. You can point it out. It's there on the court, and I don’t know if we're gonna be able to overcome it,” he said. “This team has not shown me they have the toughness, and they've not shown me they want to practice hard all year long.
“It's gonna come back and bite us. Steve's turned his head this year because I wanted to keep the family happy instead of coaching this team the way they need to be coached. Obviously it's too late now, but this team needs to understand there's nobody on this team good enough to play one-on-five.”
Scott County will try to complete a run of four consecutive undefeated District 41 seasons when it hosts the five-team playoff next week.
The Lady Cards will take on the winner of Monday's Sayre-Frederick Douglass play-in contest in a 6 p.m. Tuesday semifinal with the formality of a Region 11 berth at stake. The title game is Friday.
“I don't know if tonight even shook us, though, because we're still looking and wanting to blame somebody else. I think we're so far gone mentally at the moment. I don't see us making the strides forward,” Helton said. “This is when you're supposed to be putting things together. This was the last game of our regular season. Either we're gonna be coachable, or our postseason's gonna be short.”
