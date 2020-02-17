ALEXANDRIA — Mid-to-late February is the season in which high school basketball wins won’t be pretty, nor do they need to be.
The Scott County girls finished an admittedly aggressive road swing of three games in four days against likely region tournament teams the same way that sequence started: With a grind-it-out win in greater Cincinnati.
Morgan DeFoor led four Lady Cardinals in double-digits with 21 points and six assists Saturday, staking SC to a 70-64 victory at Campbell County.
“Great road win in a postseason-like feel,” Scott County coach Steve Helton said. “We’ve got scratches all over us from the physicality of that game. However, we never looked rattled. There was only one time we looked discombobulated. I’m ready for a break too. I was tired.”
Scott County (24-5) never trailed but saw a 19-point lead twice trickle down to four in the final chapter.
DeFoor and Malea Williams (17 points, 10 rebounds) combined to hit four consecutive free throws to chase away Campbell County (17-10) in the closing seconds.
Kenady Tompkins added 14 points and Emma Price 12 for SC, which has won 16 consecutive games.
“I would say at least six possessions easily should have been handled better, but you don’t know that until you’ve been in that situation,” Helton said. “All we needed was a good run right there. But we knew what we were coming into. We knew this was a difficult atmosphere with the style they play. We finished the game off defensively.”
Kylie Koeninger led the Lady Camels with 19 points. Jalyn Jackson pitched in 15 and Mallory Holbrook 12.
As was the case in the journey to nearby Walton-Verona three nights earlier, SC encountered a physically strong opponent that was content to run a motion offense and control the clock, even after its deficit grew to double digits.
Scott County started with a 22-6 run that ultimately helped the Lady Cards survive those tactics.
“I’m ecstatic with this win, because I knew. I don’t care who you are, how good you’re supposed to be, this was going to be a battle,” Helton said. “Any time you’re making shots, it makes you look better. We scored 70 on a bad night. If we take care of the ball a little bit better, we’re probably up in the 80s where I feel more comfortable.”
DeFoor sandwiched two drives around a pair of threes for 10 in the first period. The second layup beat the buzzer and stopped a Campbell County comeback of seven unanswered points.
Price built on SC’s halftime cushion of 37-26 with consecutive threes, followed by Tompkins’ spin move for a short jumper.
“Emma is getting better because of those JV minutes. We’ve got kids getting better, and that’s what JV is supposed to do, prepare you for it,” Helton said. “Kids are buying in. They can buy in all they want to, but they’re making the plays. That first play of the third quarter, it looked like we drew it up that way. Not quite, but it went in.”
Koeninger caught fire with a baker’s dozen in the second half.
Campbell County recovered from a 5-for-28 start to make a game of it. The Lady Camels mostly clawed back into contention on the back of a spotless 20-for-20 showing from the free throw line.
Holbrook’s 3-pointer capped a 13-2 run and cut SC’s lead to 61-57 with four minutes left before a series of stops and five straight points from Williams and DeFoor.
“My biggest deal was we had some time and score issues with possessions. It’s hard when all we preach is run, run, run, but there’s a time and a place when the scoreboard becomes a factor, and we’ve got to pull it out and circle the wagons,” Helton said. “We looked like a tired basketball team, and part of that is my poor scheduling. You’ve got to get your games in, but I think the emotions of our games have been high.
“We’ve played seven games in 14 days, and the last four have been a high-level games. We need a day off. I’ve got to get their legs off. Especially in these high-level games, we’ve got people logging a lot of minutes.”
SC won’t play its next game until Thursday at home. That regular-season finale with North Laurel will be carried over the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.