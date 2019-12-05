A new-look Scott County girls' basketball team was asked to play against a stacked deck in the preseason. Scrimmages against perennial, fellow KHSAA Sweet 16 contenders Simon Kenton and Sacred Heart produced some sweaty palms and wide eyes.
Tuesday night, when it finally counted, was the payoff.
SC was in complete control from the opening tap against 11th region rival Lexington Catholic, with a running clock expediting the fourth quarter of an 82-45 rout on the Lady Cards' home court.
“It was good to see them come out. Preseason's been rough. I wanted us to be pushed. I wanted us to see what I saw,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “Tonight at least we saw some things where if we'll be willing to put in the work and play together.”
Three returning anchors from back-to-back state tournament teams exhibited why the Lady Cards have a better-than-average shot, despite their overall youth, to get there again.
Senior guard Morgan DeFoor scored 22 of her game-high 28 points and went over 1,700 in her career. DeFoor, who recently signed with Morehead State University, dazzled with her abilities from both long range (7-for-13 beyond the 3-point arc) and driving to the rim.
“The older faces have been around for a while, and they're used to playing a certain way with certain personnel. Well, now that personnel has graduated and/or moved on, and we've got to figure out how to play together,” Helton said. “Morgan, I thought she looked so mjuch more comfortable back out on that wing, and she obviously got off to a strong start. “
Scott County's six-foot-plus duo of Malea Williams (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Kenady Tompkins (eight points, 14 rebounds) made life miserable for Lexington Catholic down low.
They combined for four blocked shots, three from Tompkins, setting the tone for the Lady Knights' 28.3 field goal percentage. Scott County stayed above 50 percent all night and finished 32-for-62.
“I was pleased rebounding-wise. We should be a good rebounding team. That will be a good, personal battle I don't mind (Williams and Tompkins) having. They'll be the tag team champs when we get our belts. They've got to keep those belts,” Helton said. “Malea started off great. KT gives us that three-headed monster, and then if we can get some players to fill in around them, start knocking shots down and spread the floor out, I think we'll be a little bit more effective.”
Emma Price emerged as such a potential performer with seven points, nine assists and five steals.
“We've still got some pieces. We're trying to find the pieces that are going to click every time. We played hard,” Helton said. “Emma played well, and I thought Kennon (Owens) finally got that little bit of encouragement, that confidence (level) that we need her at.”
Despite some of those dire preseason stretches, it looked like business as usual for the program that led Kentucky with an average of precisely that same 82 points per game last season.
Scott County stormed to a 27-7 lead after eight minutes. It was 52-26 at the half. By then, Helton had a chance to see every player in his prospective regular rotation.
“We've still got some conditioning issues,” Helton said. “Our bench kids came in and played well. Tyra Young came in and played incredibly hard and physical. She's a handful. She's been around the program for a while, so she should know how we want to play.”
Kelsie Hall and Brianna Penney each added five points for Scott Couinty in their first significant varsity time.
DeFoor, Williams and Tompkins did almost all the Lady Cards' scoring in the preseason while Helton wrestled with lineups and even a new, slowdown style of play. The season opener was an encouraging sign that perhaps everything old has been made new again.
“That's why we're playing this baseball homestand in December. We need some confidence right now. We need to play,” Helton said.
The coach missed his team's weekend practices with the flu. He credited his wife and junior varsity coach, Tara, for a philosophical change that solved some of the prevailing issues.
“I'm not a real big person about scrimmaging in practice, but we need it,” he said. “While I was out, Tara had them scrimmaging a lot more than I did, and I think that helped us. She looked at some different lineups, and we're going to have those lineups together more often.”
Scott County hosted Madison Southern on Wednesday night after press time and also will welcome district rival Frederick Douglass to town Friday.
Other than next week's trip to Louisville DuPont Manual and a holiday excursion to South Carolina, all December's action is at home.
“We can't rest on it, though. We'll come right back in with a new game plan,” Helton said. “Everything we do is about tournament time, because districts, regions, you could play back-to-back.”
Helton said he will rely heavily on DeFoor's direction during that span. He raved about one play in particular that had nothing to do with her elite scoring ability.
“She is stepping up trying to be a leader,” Helton said. “A loose ball that nine players quit on, she ran across the floor to throw it off a defender. Nine players stopped because they said, 'Oh, the ball's going to go out.' That made me more proud than the 28 points to see that.To see her and Malea talking and trying to help, that makes me feel better.”
Farah Weldon and Mary Martin Hampton each had 11 points for Lexington Catholic, whom SC twice defeated handily last season.
“We'll see what we're made of when we get squeezed. So far the squeeze test ain't worked,” Helton said. “Game one, Can't get too high, can't get too low. It was good to see the girls smile, have a little pep in their step. We put quite a few points up, A couple weeks ago I'm sure I would have told you we'd put that in two games.
“I'm really tickled, because we had a rough preseason. I got on them pretty hard, and tonight they know why we practice the way we practice now a little bit better. But there is no rest. There is no, 'Hey, we're gonna sit back and celebrate.' We've got something to prove every time out. There's a lot of people who doubt us. We're going to get better. How long it's going to take us, that's to be continued.”