After two weeks without much of a challenge to accurately gauge the weight of its current winning streak, Scott County girls’ basketball got back to big business over the weekend.
The Lady Cards took down a pair of fellow state tournament contenders in two feisty, physical contests. SC pulled away from Russell County, 80-59, at home Friday, then outlasted South Laurel, 94-84, in a high-octane road rumble Saturday.
In the second game, Scott County set what is believed to be a school record for team rebounds with 73. According to the KHSAA record book, it is tied for the fifth-most all-time in any game, and only five shy of a Kentucky record.
“I have no records of team rebounds, but I can’t imagine anyone surpassing those type numbers,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “Both teams had no issues putting shots up.”
Malea Williams (25 points, 22 rebounds) and Kenady Tompkins (22 points, 22 rebounds) put up astonishing totals. Morgan DeFoor added 19 points and 13 assists, the latter number matching a career high set the previous night.
SC (21-5) overcame four fouls apiece on DeFoor and Williams midway through the third quarter, as well its 23 turnovers compared to fi ve for South Laurel (18-5).
South Laurel’s Amerah Steele led all scorers with 30, but her team never fully recovered from Scott County’s 15-point lead in the first half.
“Third game in a row, and it was a track meet,” Helton said. “Our conditioning looked better than it has all season. Great team win, and a big road win.”
Although the Lady Cards have won 13 consecutive games, the past three were district routs of Frederick Douglass, Sayre and Bryan Station.
They needed a challenge, and Russell County furnished the first. SC led by only four points, 39-35, before using an 11-1 run to rip it open in the third period.
"There was no flow to the game. That’s a grind-out game right there. That was a good postseason game,” Helton said. “Malea and KT were in foul trouble, and they hadn’t been in foul trouble in a while. They played through it.”
Bri Penney knocked down a 3-pointer to highlight the thirdquarter getaway. Emma Price dropped two more bombs on back-to-back possessions to keep the lead in double digits midway through the fourth.
“I told them at halftime, (Russell County is) guarding three people,” Helton said. “They’re guarding Morgan, Malea and KT, and they’re going to make somebody else hit a shot.”
Two more tests await. SC travels Wednesday to Walton-Verona and Great Crossing on Friday.
