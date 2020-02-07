Scott County girls' basketball padded both its state-best scoring average and its fifth-ranked margin of victory numbers Thursday night.
Neither of those truths carried much weight with coach Steve Helton, for whom a 89-45 demolition of Bryan Station didn't pass the eye test.
“No effort. We didn't get anything done,” Helton said. “Very, very aggravated. Very disappointed. That ain't the way you play going into February.
It was the final segment in a three-game stretch that saw SC (19-5 overall, 7-0 42nd District) take down three district opponents with minimal difficulty.
Bryan Station (9-15, 2-4) scored more points than Frederick Douglass and Sayre combined, so there was no trouble finding the teachable moments or using it as a cautionary tale.
'Defensively we failed all the way around,” Helton said. “We had a couple good runs, but that's because they decided they didn't want to play anymore. It wasn't our defense,” Helton said.
Despite the shortage of style points, Scott County extended its winning streak to 11 games this season and three times that number against district opponents. The Lady Cards have not lost a league game since Bryan Station in the 2016 playoffs. Few of the final scores have been close.
Morgan DeFoor continued her astonishing recent run with 33 points, including 10-for-12 inside the arc and four 3-pointers for good measure, and six assists. DeFoor was selected as Georgetown College player of the game on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network, the third time she has picked up that award this season.
Malea Williams (24 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots) and Kenady Tompkins (10 points, 13 rebounds) each chalked up a double-double.
As was the case in the two preceding games, Helton attributed some of those boards to SC's glaring struggles around the window.
“We missed 11, 12 shots in the paint, point blank. Our top two keys on the boards were finish in the paint,” Helton said. “I can tell from the number of shots we miss in the paint if we're ready to play or not. There was just no doubt about it, and they were uncontested shots. We weren't going against 6-foot-4. We were going against players who were undersized, and we didn't finish.”
Two weeks after throttling Bryan Station by a 89-28 margin in Lexington – and yes, such staggering totals are an obvious factor in the lack of motivation – SC surrendered 17 points on the strength of five 3-pointers in the opening quarter of the rematch.
Tania Woodall and Tori Godoy, who have combined for 113 bombs this season, each hit two. Emily Gomez emerged from the bench to hit another.
“Just not focused. Defensively we didn't talk. We didn't move. We closed out (with) hands down. They hit eight threes,” Helton said. “Wide open, and with people looking around at each other, wondering whose man it is. This ain't youth league. We ain't gonna put wristbands on 'em and say, 'This is your man.' We've got to talk, and we didn't do it.”
Tyra Young nailed an early 3-pointer in reply, and that piggybacked 20 total points from DeFoor, Williams and Tompkins.
DeFoor heated up with three consecutive long-range strikes in the second period. She finished the half with 24 points, three shy of the personal best set three other times in the past month.
Other than two late buckets by Kennon Owens, SC's big three carried the Lady Cards to a 56-23 halftime lead. Williams' layup opened the third quarter and sent the game to a continuous clock.
“It was a good spurt. We put up 31 in the second quarter, but we could have put 40 up the first quarter,” Helton said. “We cannot continue to come out (like that). I don't care if there's one person in the crowd. I don't care if it's a closed scrimmage. You've got to play with effort. We were just very stagnant. It's February. We need to be better than this.“I don't care what the score is. The last three minutes of the game we got outscored 15-4,” Helton said. “That ain't gonna cut it. And people want to know why they don't play, why am I not getting more time? Well, that right there, that's why we don't, because we're not getting it done.”
Woodall scored 13 points to lead Bryan Station, which shot 23 percent from the field and also struggled to 9-for-19 from the free throw line.
Owens finished with five assists for SC, which has a tough weekend in store.
The Lady Cards hosted Russell County (20-4) on Friday after press time, with senior night ceremonies to honor DeFoor and Williams.
Then it's off to South Laurel for a 6:30 p.m. Saturday showdown of the two highest-scoring teams in the state. SC owns a 73.3 to 70.2 advantage over South Laurel, whom it defeated 91-56 at home last winter.
“I told them whatever they did today (a non-traditional instruction, due to no school for a flu outbreak), don't do it tomorrow, or we'll get beat,” Helton said. “Whatever we did today, I don't know. Maybe we laid in bed all day. It looked like we laid in bed, because we sure weren't sharp.
“We're cruising for a big one. We're cruising for somebody to get a hold of us.”
DeFoor and Williams were honored prior to the Bryan Station game for eclipsing 2,000 and 1,000 career points, respectively, during January. DeFoor, now north of 2,200, is on pace to graduate as the No. 3 scorer in school history behind Rebecca Gray Dyer and Ukari Figgs.
