When Scott County girls' basketball coach Steve Helton says he doesn't have many answers for Tuesday night or a wealth of ideas to fix it, history makes it easy to understand why.
The Lady Cards produced their lowest point total in Helton's 20-year tenure, falling 57-30 to Louisville DuPont Manual in an early-season clash of unbeatens at Butch Charmoli Gymnasium.
Scroll through the archives and you'll be able to count even the times the Lady Cards have been held under 50 points on one hand. It was only the fourth regular-season loss in the past three seasons for Scott County, which averaged 82 points per game in its first three wins.
“We couldn't even score in warm-ups. That's where it started,” Helton said. “We were just out of sync offensively from start to finish. I think tonight broke our record. I don't think we've hit that low in 20 years. Really a head scratcher. No matter what we tried. You talk about a helpless feeling, it was helpless.”
Malea Williams was a bright spot for SC (3-1) with nine points, 17 rebounds and eight blocked shots.
The Lady Cards were a step slow, however, and couldn't transform that defensive success into any level of offensive prosperity. Manual (3-0) attempted 22 more shots than Scott County, and while the Lady Crimsons connected at only 31,4 percent in their own right, they limited the Lady Cards to a paltry 22.9 percent.
“Defensively we didn't do too bad We held them to 57, and really if we had any reaction time we'd have held them to 40,” Helton said. “Our reaction time. I don't know how many blocks and deflections Malea had, and we didn't get it. Defensively she held her own.”
Manual shared the wealth. Jeanay Riley led the Lady Crimsons with 13 points. Ayanna Stroud and Sydne Tobert each added nine. Kennedy Lee and Daisha White chipped in eight apiece.
Morgan DeFoor finished with eight points on 2-for-11 shooting for Scott County. Kenady Tompkins (seven) and Kennon Owens (six) completed the scoring. The remainder of the team went 0-for-9.
“They out-athleted us, but again, our young kids looked young,” Helton said. “Tonight was the first time we got off the bus and played a varsity game, and our preparation and mindset, you could just tell we were looking around. Manual had a great crowd and a great atmosphere.”
Manual scored 28 points off 23 SC turnovers.
The Lady Crimsons set the tone with a 16-6 advantage in the first quarter, padded it to 35-19 at the half, and ripped open a 53-20 advantage after three.
It was fitting for a rivalry Manual leads 3-2 since the 2016-17 season, including a win in the 2018 KHSAA Sweet 16 opening round. Not one of the five games has been decided by a single-digit margin.
“If you go back and look at the history with Manual, there are no close games, either way,” Helton said. “Back in 2010, they beat us 40 in February at Cardinal Arena, and we came back and put it together.”
Scott County went to the state final that year and is coming off back-to-back 11th Region championships with Williams, DeFoor and Tompkins.
The inexperienced supporting cast showed that gap after three relatively breezy home games to start the schedule.
“There ain't nobody feeling sorry for Scott County. There ain't nobody subbing early. If they get a chance, they're gonna stick one on us,” Helton said. “I guarantee you there ain't nobody waiting to give me a hug after the game and say, hey, it's gonna be all right.”
Riley, a multi-year starter, made three of Manual's 10 steals to offset her 5-for-17 shooting. White went 4-for-14 and Tobert 3-for-12, an indication that Scott County's defense played well enough to win on a normal night.
SC hadn't experienced a drought like this since scoring 33 in a Dec. 2017 Christmas tournament game against Centerville, Ohio.
“They returned quite a bit, and they had two really good freshmen that came in. Really athletic. They played hard,” Helton said. “They were a little bit more man-to-man, where we played a lot of zone. I know that's a bad word in our house and a bad word in our locker room. However, it gave us a chance tonight, because we were a train wreck.”
There's minimal chance to patch up any wounds.
Southwestern rolls in from Pulaski County on Friday night looking for revenge after a one-sided January loss to the Lady Cards. Both teams reached Rupp Arena, with Southwestern ultimately losing to Ryle in the state final.
That 7:30 p.m. clash will be aired on the Birds Nest Broadcasting Network.
The next night, SC hosts East Central of St. Leon, Indiana, in the Kentucky-Indiana Challenge Cup.
“I'm down, I'm frustrated, but we can't give up, because the two teams coming in here are probably better (than Manual),” Helton said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.