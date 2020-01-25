Even though Lincoln County flaunts an all-new starting five instead of the team that stopped the Scott County girls’ basketball unbeaten streak at 18 games in last year’s Toyota Classic, SC coach Steve Helton played up the revenge factor prior to Thursday’s rematch.
He did so, in part, because he knew it was the game with the smallest amount of intrinsic motivation in a round-robin triple play that also includes rival Great Crossing and Simon Kenton, the latter ranked second in the state.
“We ended strong, but I knew coming in, this was a 100 percent trap game,” Helton said. “We knew how hard they played, but our kids are also very intelligent, and they know there are two more emotional games this week.”
Scott County survived sluggish first half and back-and-forth third and fourth quarters to outlast Lincoln County, 83-71, thanks to a 17-2 finishing kick.
Emma Price’s 3-pointer tied the game with 2:55 left. Morgan DeFoor hit another to put the Lady Cards (13-5), then drained a dagger from other side of the court on the next possession.
SC’s stars willed the team to victory. DeFoor weaved a career-high 34 points to go with nine assists. Malea Williams’ 26 included the 1,000th of her career, only two days after DeFoor hit two grand in a win at Bryan Station.
The 6-foot-4 senior Williams, who was essentially new to the sport as a freshman, achieved her milestone in only two years as a Scott County starter. She also hauled in 14 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Kenady Tompkins totaled 10 points, eight boards, six blocked shots and five assists.
“We did just enough, again,” Helton said. “Morgan hit some huge shots, Malea finished. I thought KT handled the ball well for us. Emma Price, big shot right there are the end. We didn’t play well, but we didn’t quit.”
Trinity Shearer (28 points, 10 rebounds) and Haleigh Releford (27 point, six boards) were relentless for Lincoln County (10-9) in the free-flowing contest.
Releford’s 5-for-8 performance from long range including three in the first four minutes, staking the Lady Patriots to an 18-7 edge.
Lincoln County still led by 11 early in the second period before DeFoor’s first of six 3-ppinters on the evening ignited SC.
The Lady Cards wouldn’t lead, however, until consecutive put-backs by Williams made it 61-60 early in the fourth.
“At halftime we had zero offensive rebounds according to what I’m looking at, and that’s not good when you’re looking at us. They were getting low on our knees. We weren’t moving. We were settling,” Helton said. “Second half, it’s amazing how when you start hitting shots, your defense starts at least moving a little bit.”
Williams also had tying and go-ahead buckets before another Releford triple put Lincoln County back in front
Shearer sank one of two free throws to make it a three-point margin before Price’s equalizer.
DeFoor had 12 of Scott County’s final 14 points.
“The biggest thing Lincoln does that stood out to me is they play so hard, and they play together,” Helton said. “If you miss a rotation, they shot the ball better tonight than I’ve seen them shoot the ball. They cooled off, but first half it felt like they were shooting 60, 70 percent.”
Helton hailed the special achievement for Williams, whose high ceiling as an athlete is coveted by a slew of major colleges.
“Incredible, and she’s getting ready to hit 1,000 rebounds, too. For a player who’s not played very long, she has made an impact on the program that I can’t say enough about,” he said.
“She impacts the game on both ends. Not only is she a shot blocker, she ‘ an offensive threat who can step 20 feet out and knock a shot down. She’ll take you inside, post. Her work ethic, her learning how to play, along with growing throughout, just hats off to that kid.”
The coach’s wife and SC junior varsity coach, Tara, was instrumental in convincing the raw talent to come out for the team the summer before her ninth-grade year.
“It’s just been a short amount of time that she’s played the game. She wouldn’t even come out to open gym. She was too shy,” Helton said. “Now she’s getting offers from every Power 5 in the country, and she’s just going to get better and better and better.”
After a two-year apprenticeship, Williams cracked the starting lineup last winter. With Williams’ game consistently on the rise, opponents have begun shaping their entire defensive game plan around her.
“If she’ll keep working, and she will, when you put three or four more 6-4s out there around her … Right now teams are starting to jam that middle,” Helton said. “She’s getting a lot of physicality. In college she’s going to have a lot more opportunity to be one-on-one. She’s got to get stronger and she will.
“Really proud of her, and really happy for her, too, because she’s a great kid. The kid you see on the court is who she is, She just likes to have fun. I think it’s awesome.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.