There are no foregone conclusions from here to whenever and wherever the Scott County girls' basketball season ends.
Regular season wins by 61 and 45 points over Bryan Station made Friday's District 42 championship more about not lapsing into bad habits than adding another trophy to the archives.
Or so you would think, until the first minute-and-a-half breezed into the history books without either team scoring.
“I was really shocked. I thought we came out tight,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “This team, we've been in enough big games.”
If a spectator left to grab a hot dog and soda at that point, he or she came back to an insurmountable Lady Cardinal lead, one that settled on 81-47 for a final margin.
“It was kind of an emotional night,” senior Malea Williams said. “I thought we fed off each other's energy, and when one got going, we all got going.”
Williams finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds for SC (26-6).
Kenady Tompkins added 20 points and 12 boards as the Lady Cards dominated down low against the smaller, younger Defenders. Morgan DeFoor combined 11 points with nine assists and joined Williams and Tompkins on the all-tournament team.
Scott County won the district for the fourth consecutive year. Although the geographical assignments have changed over the years, it now has earned that honor 31 times in the state's 46-year modern era of girls' basketball.
“That's a big deal,” Helton said. “We don't ever take these for granted. We've been blessed.”
After a turnover and two missed free throws for SC, Williams finally sank two from the line before DeFoor scored on a reverse layup off a steal by Tompkins to get the Lady Cards into gear.
Rhiona Marshall's basket was the lone reply for Bryan Station (12-18) before a 23-0 run in the space of four minutes.
DeFoor and Emma Price drained 3-pointers during the march, while Williams, Tompkins, Trenyce Kenney and Kaylie Wise had a field day in the paint.
“I felt like there were more open spots on the floor, and we were much faster,” Williams said. “The harder we play this game prepares us for next week, and I feel like we didn't play as hard as we could.”
Scott County began gradually exerting its depth late in the first period, with eighth-grader Maleiyah Moore's short jumper punctuating a 29-6 start.
The Lady Cards didn't get many additional points out of its second and third wave in the next period, allowing the Lady Defenders' to keep it on a relatively even keel despite mounting foul trouble.
“Our intensity coming off the bench has got to be better,” Helton said. “When we came off the bench, Bryan Station went on spurts. We can't have that. We're gonna have one of those nights where we're gonna need somebody off the bench.”
Williams and Tompkins combined for 10 of SC's 19 points in the second stanza.
DeFoor drained a 3-pointer and Tompkins added a third-chance layup with tireless work on the glass to offset threes by Marshall and Tori Godoy. It was 48-21 at the half.
Tompkins, a 6-foot junior who sometimes toils in the shadows of her two celebrated senior teammates, enjoyed her most prolific scoring night in a while.
“I feel like I have to step up a lot, because I know where I want to be with my team and get to state,” Tompkins said. “Malea and Morgan, we only have a few more games with them. That makes me so sad. I want to play as any games as I can with them, get to state and get a ring.”
The youngest anchor of SC's big three played particularly inspired ball in the third quarter, which opened with her line-drive 3-pointer.
Tompkins later scored seven consecutive points to push the game to a running clock at 63-28 with 4:26 remaining in the third.
Scott County shot just a shade under 50 percent from the field but was a spotty 18-for-34 from the free throw line.
“Free throw shooting and focus,” Helton said of his points of emphasis this week. “We've got to do what we've got to do. We've got to take care of us. You've got to talk about scouting, and the coaches will, but my message to this team is we've got to take care of us.”
Godoy led Bryan Station (12-18) with 19 points and four assists. The Lady Defenders missed 15 if their 23 free throw tries and further complicated matters with 20 turnovers. DeFoor and Williams combined for seven steals.
The victory extended the Lady Cards' district winning streak to 35 games. Their last loss was to Bryan Station in the 2016 district semifinals.
Williams and Tompkins were relatively new to the game when they joined the program the next year. DeFoor was entrenched in the starting lineup that freshman season and is on pace to leave as the school's No. 3 all-time leading scorer behind Rebecca Gray Dyer and Ukari Figgs.
“We're ready for regions,” Williams said. “It's the last home game for me and Morgan, and then we just want to go to the next, play as many games as we can.”
SC hosted Tates Creek on Monday. Next up would be the winner of Great Crossing and Madison Central on Wednesday night, followed by a possible championship date with Franklin County on Friday. The semifinal and final rounds are at Eastern Kentucky University.
“We've just got to keep getting better,” Helton cautioned. “Every year is special. Hopefully we have a little momentum going into the next half of the postseason.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.