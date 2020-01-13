Great Crossing High School girls’ basketball remains the hottest team in the county.
Two weekend road trips couldn’t slow the Lady Warhawks, who extended their winning streak to five games with a 78-58 victory at West Jessamine on Friday night and a 69-56 triumph Saturday at Woodford County.
Timothi Williams showed the way with a career game in the opening segment. The sophomore guard erupted for 30 points and 12 steals Friday, the latter only four thefts shy of the state’s single-game record.
Braylee McMath added 18 points and four assists for GC, while Raegan Barrett bolstered the Lady Warhawks with 12 points.
After a relatively slow start – GC still led by six, 14-8 – a 27-14 second-quarter advantage ripped open a margin that West Jessamine couldn’t counter in the second half.
GC forced 30 turnovers while committing only nine. The Warhawks also shot 50 percent from the field. Williams’ 12-for-18 accuracy led the way. She nailed four 3-pointers.
Aaliyah Edenstrom topped West Jessamine with 17 points.
Great Crossing forged a 41-31 halftime lead to complete the weekend sweep. Woodford County cooled the pace and cut the margin in half with a 13-8 edge in the third quarter, but the Lady Warhawks clawed out a 12-2 run to start the fourth and begin their escape.
McMath swatted the Lady Yellow Jackets to the tune of 26 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Rachel Smith served up 13 points, while Williams atoned for a tough night from the field with 7-of-8 at the line to finish with 11.
Abby Moffett led Woodford County with 20 points. GC held Delaney Enlow, who has scored more than 2,000 points in her career, to 13.
Great Crossing started the season 0-5 before splitting four games at the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic against top-flight competition in December, and its season has gained elevation from there.
The Lady Warhawks (6-7) look to hit .500 for the first time Tuesday and go to 2-1 in the 41st District when they host Western Hills.
Tip-off of that girls/boys’ doubleheader on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network is set for 6 p.m.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.