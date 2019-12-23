LEXINGTON — Great Crossing High School's girls' basketball schedule wasn't built to make the program's breakthrough victory a gimme.
After facing four legitimate KHSAA state tournament contenders and an athletic parochial team from Indianapolis in the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge Cup, GC took its deceiving 0-5 record to the always-loaded Traditional Bank Holiday Classic.
There, remarkably and at long last, the Lady Warhawks finally were given the chance to pick on someone their own size, or at least a team that's in the same boat of building and growing.
Led by career-high scoring and an almost perfect performance from the free-throw line by its two most experienced varsity players, GC finally put the history in the books Friday night. Timothi Williams scored 25 points and Braylee McMath added 23 to lead the Warhawks to a 57-53 win over Scott High School of Taylor Mill in the opening round of the tournament at Lexington Catholic High School.
“It was a good win for us to get that monkey off our back,” GC coach Glenn Wilson. “We've played teams that could be state champions. It ain't getting easier, man.”
As its reward for the victory, Great Crossing (1-7) was invited back to the grind of taking on teams that could be playing at Rupp Arena in a few months.
GC stayed shot-for-shot with Elizabethtown in Saturday afternoon's quarterfinals before fading to a 79-53 defeat. Sunday's consolation-round challenge from Conner played out similarly, an 75-63 loss.
“It's great. It's going to make us better in the long run. We could be playing teams that we'd be beating by 20 or 30 points,” Wilson said. “We don't play anybody after Christmas, so we've got time to practice and do some tune-ups. I'm proud of them. They played well and gave themselves a chance.”
Great Crossing played one more consolation contest Monday after press time, then adjourned for a well-deserved, 12-day respite from games. The Lady Warhawks will host Iroquois on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Friday's first win, naturally, was no easy mark despite Scott's matching 0-5 start. GC enjoyed its largest lead of nine points, 15-6, out of the gate.
“The most we got up (in the second half) was by six or seven,” Wilson said. “We'd have a stupid turnover or something and give them a chance to get back in it.”
McMath, who nearly fueled an impossible comeback in Tuesday's 49-43 loss to Franklin County, picked up where she left off in that one.
GC's junior point guard went 11-for-12 from the line in the victory.
The sophomore half of GC's one-two punch, Williams knocked down all six of her attempts.
Williams went 8-for-10 shooting inside the arc on the night, while McMath made two of her three tries from long range.
“We came out, especially Timmi and Braylee, and they played great,” Wilson said. “I thought we could have won by more points, but we'll take it. We had opportunities.”
Great Crossing overcame six lead changes and six ties after the quick start.
The Lady Warhawks cradled a 29-26 edge at the half. Scott closed it to 38-37 with eight minutes remaining.
Malayia Lewis led Scott with 13 points. Alyiah Howard and Sofia Allen each added 12.
“That team shot 22 percent for the year on 3-pointers, and then they hit seven (of 23) against us,” Wilson said. “Every time we'd go up by seven or eight points, they would hit one and come right back.”
Williams also led GC with eight rebounds, all on the defensive end, and staked the Lady Warhawks to a substantial 33-21 advantage in that category.
McMath also made three steals to ignite the Great Crossing defense, which forced 13 turnovers and held the Lady Eagles to 37.5 percent shooting.
In addition to its significant 17-4 scoring edge from the line, GC also made the most of its six offensive boards, collecting 11 second-chance points while limiting Scott to two.
The Lady Warhawks knocked at the door in the preceding eight days, reducing its margin of defeat in every outing against rugged opponents Paul Laurence Dunbar (75-62), Covenant Christian (68-57) and Franklin County.
They showed similar stubbornness for a long spell against Elizabethtown (7-0), which looked the part of a powerhouse even without injured Belmont University signee Whitney Hay.
Xavi Smalley scored 22 points on 10-for-13 shooting to lead the Lady Panthers, whose 14 offensive rebounds were problematic to the tune of 20 second-chance points.
Ellie Taylor (18 points) and Rickeia Cormier (15) were nearly as efficient at a combined 14-of-22 from the floor.
“They pick and screen and just jump right over you. They're a good team,” Wilson said. “I thought we battled for three quarters and maybe the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Then the wheels fell off. Our legs got tired. Our shots started getting short.”
Rachel Smith nailed four of GC's nine 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points. Williams added 13. Elizabethtown's length neutralized McMath, who finished with four points and four assists.
Hailey Ward, Leila Custard and Olivia Tierney sank a total of four threes off the bench for GC, which trailed 21-15 after one quarter, 40-27 at the half, and used a 7-0 run to get within eight points, 44-36, midway through the third.
“We were right there until the fourth quarter. We've got to get better defensively,” Wilson said. “The third quarter we tied 18-18, going into the fourth quarter down 13. We were there, but they just kept hitting and hitting.”
GC jumped out to an 18-11 lead in Sunday’s consolation game against Conner, but a 22-9 swing in the second period and a 10-2 run to start the third put the Cougars in command.
McMath combined a team-high 21 points with five assists and four steals for Great Crossing. Smith continued her explosive tournament from long range with four 3-pointers in the first half and six overall (in eight attempts) for 18 points. Williams added 12 along with seven rebounds and four assists.
Raegan Barrett bolstered the Lady Warhawks with her strongest game of the tournament, nine points and seven boards.
Conner took advantage of a wide disparity in free throws made (31) and attempted (38) compared to GC’s 9-for-10 showing. The Cougars went 21-for-23 in the second half.
Great Crossing was whistled for 26 fouls compared to Conner’s 11.
Tyra Murphy led all scorers with 23 points, including a perfect 9-for-9 from the stripe, and 14 rebounds. Emily Zorich notched 19 points. Georgia Craddock and Ellie Smith each tossed in 10.
Aside from Smith and McMath, the rest of the Lady Warhawks’ roster went 0-for-12 from 3-point range.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.