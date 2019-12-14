Statistical analysis and all manner of psychological tactics have come to govern basketball at every level, but sometimes the solutions are still simple as playing smarter and working harder.
Down by double digits early against an 11th Region rival for the second time in three nights, the Scott County High School boys showed defensive discipline and offensive passion Thursday for the duration of an 84-73 home win over Lexington Christian Academy.
Its sixth consecutive victory in the rivalry was no picnic, but SC (2-2) went from one-dimensional and static to multifaceted and energetic in the nick of time.
Aaron Leake's relentless rim runs reduced that second-quarter deficit to four points at the half, and his teammates followed suit on the other side of intermission. Leake landed a career-high 25 points to go with eight rebounds and was named Bluegrass Orthopaedics player of the game on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network.
“He kept us afloat,” SC coach Tim Glenn said of the senior guard after their initial home win together. “We'd seen them play twice. We were going to have driving opportunities in those gaps to get in there, but when you drive, somebody's got to cut with him. In the first half, Aaron would drive by himself and four guys would stand watching him.”
Terrin Hamilton both christened and closed the second half with an alley-oop dunk to set a significantly louder soundtrack to his game. The 6-foot-6 senior also put the Cardinals ahead to stay with a 3-point play that made it 49-48 midway through the third.
Held to six points and a single rebound before the break, Hamilton had 21 points, 10 boards and three steals at night's end.
“We started off real slow. We picked it up in the second half and played with heart,” Hamilton said. “It was a high intensity game. They hit us real hard in the first half. Second half, we came back.”
Elias Richardson ended with 15 points and six rebounds for Scott Coiunty, which never completely stopped the drive-and-kick tactics of LCA (3-2) but shaved 26 field goal percentage points in the second half.
Unsung defensive contributions by Chase Grigsby (eight points, three steals), Mikaleb Coffey, Silas Emongo and Micah Glenn also were factors in the SC rally, Emongo and Glenn were thorns in the Eagles' side to end the half, when the Cards closed a 32-18 gap to 41-37.
“About five minutes to go in the second, we were down 13 or 14,” Glenn said.
“We put ourselves in position and had the momentum at halftime. Down four was a workable number. Now we could come out and just play basketball.”
Tanner Walton, an old-school sophomore with a propensity for floaters and mid-range jumpers, led all scorers with 31 points and 12 rebounds for LCA.
Aaron Abrahamson and Zeke Grier added 15 and 14, respectively, combining for eight of the Eagles' 10 3-pointers.
It was a more balanced approach than the Ben Johnson-led attack that put Lexington Catholic over the top on Tuesday night. The prospect of consecutive losses to city rivals this early in the season inspired tougher defense against the trio down the stretch.
“We had to come out with a different type of intensity. They were definitely not a better team than us. We shouldn't have even played like that in the first half to start off with,” Leake said. “Our level of intensity was just not there (Tuesday). It did carry over, and we had to pick it up in the second half. “
Walton (17 points) and Leake (15) were the centerpiece of the furiously paced first half. LCA's star complicated matters by drawing the defense and locating Abrahamson for wide-open corner threes.
“When they picked up the dribble, they always gathered themselves and found the open man,” Hamilton said.
Leake's clear-out parades through the paint set the tone for Hamilton and Richardson's similarly aggressive tack in the second half.
“Aaron's the one who realized you can take that big, wide zone and get to the rim,” Glenn said. “I told them we looked like the Golden State Warriors. We came out and shot five threes right off the bat.
“Yes, you're going to get wide-open looks for three, but that zone they play is so wide, we've got to attack the gaps.”
Scott County finished the third quarter with a 15-3 run, making it a 22-10 gain over those eight minutes and a 59-51 lead.
Walton scored a dozen in the fourth, while Grier and Chase Widmer each added a 3-pointer, but the Cards consistently countered with layups, dunks or free throws at the other end.
“As the game went on we saw the gaps open up, and I kept on driving, because they just did not step over,” Leake said.
After LCA shot 59 percent overall and 54 percent from 3-point range in the first half, those numbers sank to 33 and 26 in the second chapter.
“Definitely cutting off the middle drive, because they were getting to the middle and then kicking out for those open threes and really hitting 'em,” Leake said of the turnaround. “We had to cut that off and cut off their open shots, too.”
Plagued by missed free throws earlier in the week, the Cardinals sank 13 of 14 in the fourth and were 25 for 27 on the night.
Scott County also committed only four turnovers all evening while forcing a dozen.
“You try to light a fire at the beginning. That's what I told them when we got in there. 'Guys, we've got to quit waiting.' We needed to continue what we did in the last game, the way we came out in the second half,” Glenn said. “I'm just so proud of them, how we limited our turnovers and did some of those things.”
December's demanding schedule continues at 6 p.m. Saturday with arguably the marquee game of the Kentucky-Indiana Hall of Fame Challenge Cup, when SC hosts Jeffersonville.
“It's going to fire us up,” Hamilton said of the win. “We're going to take care of business in practice and go into the next game with the same intensity we showed in the second half.”
“What we're going to see Saturday, we've already seen things like that at Bardstown (a 57-49 win last week) and at Butler in that scrimmage,” Glenn said. “We're going to be tested, but it's going to be a good test.”
