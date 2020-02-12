Great Crossing didn’t have any answers for Jamaya Chenault of Frankfort in their girls’ basketball rematch Tuesday night at Wilkerson Gym.
Fortunately for the Lady Warhawks, the Lady Panthers never summoned a litany of solutions for GC junior point guard Braylee McMath, either.
McMath piled up 26 points, five steals and four assists, and Great Crossing reached the .500 mark for the third time this inaugural season with a 72-59 victory.
GC (12-12 overall, 4-2 District 42) backed up an 87-55 win at home over Frankfort (12-11, 1-5) on Jan. 7.
Chenault and senior Tianna Mitchell were a one-two punch that night, and they were equally dominant in their own building. Chenault went 13-for-17 from the field, including a clean sweep of all nine tries in the first half, on her way to a game-high 30 points. Mitchell added 17.
Timothi Williams (15) and Ava Schureman (11) provided ample support for McMath and Great Crossing, which slammed the door with an 11-2 run over the final 4:47, most of it from the free throw line.
GC grabbed the lead for good on consecutive baskets by Emma Boehm late in the first half. Boehm’s turnaround jump shot in the paint made it 32-31 with 45 seconds remaining, and she polished off a pass from McMath at the end of a three-on-one to extend the margin.
Two 3-pointers from Mitchell and a traditional 3-point play by Chenault countered seven quick points from McMath and kept Frankfort within one, 43-42, midway through the third period.
Williams and Raegan Barrett combined for the next six points to give the Lady Warhawks some breathing room.
Schureman also hit two key shots from the right corner, including a three in the closing seconds of the quarter, to secure a double-digit margin at 60-48.
Chenault collaborated with Gracie Edelen and Madison Close on a spurt of nine straight points to keep Frankfort alive. Williams responded with two from the line, then cashed in a drive off a cross-court feed from McMath, to hasten GC’s getaway.
Great Crossing has won three consecutive games, its longest since a run of six wins in a row after a 1-7 start, heading into Friday’s home showdown with Scott County.
The Lady Warhawks have locked up the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs. They will face the winner of a coin flip between Frankfort and Western Hills in the semifinals for the right to play in the Region 11 tournament.
GC overcame 37.3 percent shooting with a modest 37-31 advantahe on the boards, led by Boehm’s eight rebounds and Williams’ seven. The Lady Warhawks also forced 21 turnovers, including three thefts each from Barrett and Schureman, while giving it away only 10 times.
Frankort brought Chenault off the bench and erased GC’s early leads of 6-1 and 8-3. Consecutive drives by Chenault and Mitchell gave the Lady Panthers their initial edge, 15-13, early in the second period.
It was the first of eight lead changes in the quarter. McMath slashed to the rim for two 3-point plays to offset Frankfort’s momentum.
Consecutive buckets by McMath and Olivia Tierney later wiped out Frankfort’s 29-26 cushion. Two free throws from Mitchell preceded Boehm’s go-ahead burst.
GC persisted despite three fouls against Williams and four other players saddled with two, including McMath, prior to the half.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.