Great Crossing recovered from a slow start to win convincingly over Fleming County, 53-40, in its first-ever girls’ basketball exhibition. The contest was played Friday night as part of Scott County’s two-day preseason hoopfest.
Point guard Braylee McMath was outstanding in all facets with 15 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Lady Warhawks.
Rachel Smith drained three of GC’s eight 3-pointers on her way to 13 points, while Ava Schureman combined 12 points with six rebounds.
Also playing key roles for Great Crossing were Raegan Barrett, who grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to give the Lady Warhawks a 34-31 edge in that category, and Hailey Ward, who chalked up four assists and three steals.
Sidney Argo led Fleming County with 12 points.
FC charged to a 10-2 lead out of the gate, but GC countered with 13 of the next 15 points to take command.
McMath tied it with a 3-pointer and took the lead with a layup. GC held on from there for a 27-24 lead at halftime before stretching it in the second half.
Great Crossing will host its inaugural “Warhawk Madness” event Tuesday evening to unveil all Warhawk teams. Georgetown and Scott County middle schools also will appear along with dance, cheer, and the introduction of other GC winter sports teams. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. with freshman contests. The girls’ varsity and JV players will be on the court at 7:15, followed by the boys to wrap up the night at 8:10. Admission is free.
GC is at Shelby County for another tune-up on Saturday.
