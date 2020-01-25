First quarters have been a problem against top-flight opponents for a talented but young Great Crossing High School girls’ basketball team.
Still, coach Glenn Wilson admitted Wednesday’s opening knockout punch from Simon Kenton, the second-ranked team in Kentucky, was a shell shock.
Simon Kenton scored 27 of the first 31 points and sailed to a 74-54 victory in this year’s opening game of the Toyota Classic.
“That first quarter killed us. We came our just brain dead,” Wilson said. “I told them that’s probably the most physical team we’ll play all year. From their guards to their posts, they’re physical and they’re strong. I think they can win (the state).”
Maggie Jones’ game-high 19 points included a barrage of 3-pointers from the opening tap that put the Simon Kenton senior over 1,500 points for her career.
“We knew before the game she needed eight points to get 1,500. We didn’t expect it to come in the first minute,” Wilson quipped. “My goodness, she got it quickly. I think offensively we can score, but we’ve got to play better defense. We have to be tough and be stronger. We have nobody on the boards. We’ve got to do the little things, the dirty work.”
Mattie Vickers added 17 points and Morgan Stamper 15 for experienced Simon Kenton (19-2).
The Lady Pioneers’ lone losses are to No. 1 Sacred Heart and Christian Academy-Louisville. They have won 12 consecutive games.
GC finished the first period with a modest 5-3 push that led to a 16-9 advantage in the third period, making It 39-25 at the half, but Simon Kenton opened the second half with another 27-14 tear to close it out.
“We made up a little bit,” Wilson said. “We didn’t get embarrassed. It could have been worse. We made a little run and then went dry again.”
Timothi Williams led Great Crossing (8-9) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Hailey Ward (12) and Raegan Barrett (10) also finished in double digits.
Simon Kenton contained Great Crossing’s leading scorer, Braylee McMath, to five points, although the junior sparkplug did rack up nine assists.
“I don’t think she was playing with confidence,” Wilson said. “Instead of looking for her shot, I think she was more worried about her shot getting blocked instead of going strong, pulling up and going for the jump shot. She wasn’t looking for that.”
Rebounds were a huge disparity on the day, with Simon Kenton owning a 39-26 advantage.
Great Crossing forced 16 turnovers but committed 17, many of them early as they struggled against the Lady Pioneers’ trapping schemes in the full and half court.
“The first eight minutes was just turnover after turnover,” Wilson said. “We knew they were going to come out and trap us, and instead of being strong with the ball, we let them trap us. We played back on our heels, a little too passive.
“And then you’ve got to get in the lane and block out. That’s what we wee working on the last couple days in practice, and we just ain’t doing that. We’re going to struggle until we do it.”
This week’s road gets no easier for GC with games against Scott County (Friday after press time) and Lincoln County (Saturday).
“My point right now is to get better for the postseason in the areas we need to improve,” Wilson said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.