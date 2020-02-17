The end result of the two girls' basketball games between Scott County and Great Crossing, three Fridays apart, was almost identical.
Scott County was tested differently in the rematch, making the latest 93-71 triumph feel like a quantum leap from that resounding 100-76 win at the Toyota Classic.
For starters, the Lady Cards trailed this one by a touchdown and an extra point kick, if you will, after 62 frenzied seconds.
“I hate to call timeout. I hate allowing another team to think we had to call timeout. I'm just that stubborn,” SC coach Steve Helton said of the stunning early deficit. “But I called a timeout. We settled down. We had kids open, and kids made shots. Anytime you make a shot, it makes you look better offensively. It gets your confidence going a little bit more.”
Also, Morgan DeFoor's school-record 54 points receded to a more human 20 in the rematch.
But with Great Crossing joining the ranks of those focused on DeFoor, Malea Williams (23 points, 15 rebounds) and Kenady Tompkins (13 points, 10 rebounds) and daring less celebrated players to step up, that supporting cast performed superbly.
Tyra Young nailed four 3-pointers in the first half, including three consecutively in the second quarter. Emma Price picked up that hot hand with four bombs of her own after intermission.
Young (14 points) and Price (12) joined with DeFoor and Williams to make Scott County 14-for-46 from 3-point range in yet another free-flowing, high-octane game between the new rivals.
“What an incredible spark for us,” Helton said of Young, a freshman who entered the game with a total of three varsity 3-pointers this season. “Three in a row that I know of, then came back and hit another one in the corner.”
Great Crossing saw its 7-0 lead evaporate in a matter of seconds after Scott County's 30-second stoppage. The Lady Warhawks trailed 24-20 after the wild first quarter and a 48-37 at the half.
This time GC was the team heavily dependent on its stars. Braylee McMath piled up a career-high 33 points. Timothi Williams added 21, while Raegan Barrett coupled 13 with eight rebounds.
“Pretty much the same result, but it wasn't just to one person this time. It was everybody shooting threes,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “Every time we'd make a little run, it would be hit a three, hit a three, hit a three. We didn't have an answer for it.”
Williams, the 6-foot-4 forward who went over 1,000 career points during the Toyota Classic, matched that total of rebounds with her 15 against Great Crossing to join a select group in Kentucky girls' basketball history. Earlier in the day, she was named Region 11 player of the year and a Miss Basketball finalist.
Her nine first-quarter points were instrumental in rescuing SC from the early doldrums. Kaylie Wise also provided a quick six.
“I thought it was about to be like another Henry Clay game at districts,” Williams said, comparing this one to playoff struggles from her sophomore and junior seasons. “I just think we weren't in the game. Our mentality wasn't there, but we picked up.”
Young's first three gave Scott County its initial lead. With GC containing Williams and Tompkins to a field goal apiece and DeFoor no threes in the second stanza, it was the unsung hero's eruption of 11 that ultimately matched the halftime lead.
“They were on it,” Williams said of Young and Price. “When I would get two people on me, I just reversed it to them. They did what they were supposed to do, and I'm proud of them.”
DeFoor finished with 11 assists and Williams five for the Lady Cardinals, whose defense eventually energized the offense on a night when neither team shot above 40 percent.
“Defensively we were not as sharp as I would want us to be,” Helton said. “I don't want us to confuse our offense with our defense, because I think we can score, but if we get defensively a little more sound, our offense will improve, as well.”
Scott County's getaway was gradual. Neither team enjoyed a run of longer than eight uninterrupted points.
The lead grew to 70-54 at the end of three. Price, Williams and DeFoor combined for nine threes down the stretch.
“Morgan got two early fouls. The maturity level, she's really growing up out there,” Helton said. “She missed some threes, but she made it count when she got one.
“We've got some size. We've got some athleticism. If we can just shoot the ball consistently, it will allow us to do some good things. That's any team, though. That high ball pick tonight just wore us out. Braylee did a great job. She was on tonight. She had something to prove. We adjusted a few times, but not enough.”
Fortunately for Scott County, the reverse was even more true.
“We knew we couldn't stop them (straight up) inside, so we said if they beat us with the three, they beat us with the three,” Wilson said. “There was no match-up inside. We scored several points inside, but most of our shots came from three-point land.”
With Scott County seeded No. 1 in District 42 and Great Crossing No. 2 in District 41, yes, there's likely a one-in-three chance we could see another rematch in the Region 11 tournament if both teams hold serve and make it.
Helton, who been outspoken about the emotional toll the series has taken on him, is simply glad to get the regularly scheduled games off his plate.
“Glenn is my brother. I love that man. I tried not to look down there. A couple times he was talking to the official, and whatever he said, I said the opposite just to wink at him,” Helton said. “Whatever happens out here, happens out here. Our friendship will never change. His staff, those are all kids that played for us. They were the foundation.
“Those kids were in the red and white last year. Those kids came through our program. I wish those kids the best, I love those kids.”
It was simply another step in a brutal first-year slate for GC, one that has positioned the Lady Warhawks to give two sets of fans in the city a playoff run.
“I think we're playing with more confidence,” Wilson said. “It's still the little things like blocking out, taking care of the basketball, playing stronger. Playing with more energy, that's the thing. We need to play with more energy all the time.”