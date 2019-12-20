Henry Clay had the basketball in its hands four times during the first 90 seconds of Wednesday’s 42nd District girls’ showdown at Scott County.
Every sojourn ended with a turnover before the Lady Blue Devils crossed the half-court stripe. In turn, each time, the Lady Cards punctuated each possession either with Morgan DeFoor making a dazzling pass to Malea Williams for an easy bucket or swishing a long-range jumper herself.
It was that kind of night for SC, and there have been a bunch of them since the last time the Lady Cards absorbed a district loss in Feb. 2016.
The latest win: A 94-46 rout of a much younger legion of Lady Devils than the ones Scott County dispatched in last winter’s district and region championship games.
“They didn’t cross half-court, which got us off to a great start,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We looked for one another. That was my biggest thing. We didn’t force a whole lot.”
DeFoor’s final numbers were staggering — 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including six 3-pointers, and 10 assists — on her way to Peoples Bank player of the game honors.
Williams, still fighting the effects of a respiratory infection, shot 9-for-12 and served notice to a University of Kentucky scout in attendance with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Scott County (5-3, 2-0) knocked down 11 threes and connected on exactly half (33) of its 66 field goal attempts overall.
“We still didn’t shot it that well,” Helton said. “At least we’re showing signs. I thought we moved the ball well.”
Kenady Tompkins (eight points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Kaylie Wise (seven points, four boards) also made substantial contributions.
Wise drained a long-range jumper from the top of the key, followed by a 3-pointer, to close the opening quarter and give SC an overwhelming 38-12 lead.
“Kaylie does that in practice. It’s great to see her do it in a game. She’s that silent assassin that’s just going to work and work and work,” Helton said. “Every kid who went on that court tonight did something positive. That’s all we can ask.”
DeFoor’s steal and drive beat the first-half horn to make it a 63-28 lead and ensure a running clock for the entire second half.
It was the fourth such merciful conclusion out of SC’s five wins this season.
Helton allowed his starters to stay sharp and play the entire third quarter, and even start the fourth, before calling off the attack at 84-40 despite his team’s understandable clamoring for the rare triple-digit number.
“They begged. The bottom line is you’ve got to win with class, and also you’ve got to be smart, because you’ve got to develop,” Helton said. “Especially in a game like this where they were feeling good, they wanted to play. Everybody wants to get 100. You’ve got to do it with class, because I believe in that wheel of life. That wheel of life will come around.”
Henry Clay (3-4, 1-1) has made a habit of closing the gap in the second regular-season and playoff meetings in this series, and signs of that chess match between the two teams already began in this one.
The Devils employed slower offensive tactics despite their large deficit as the game wore on, while Helton went against his usual preferences and ordered up zone defense.
“We really worked on that bad word,” he joked. “We looked at some things for future reference. You just never know. I was prepared for man-to-man (from Henry Clay). They came out first play and stayed zone quite a bit, and the kids adjusted quickly.”
Eighth-grader Lydia VanMeter led the way with 13 points while freshman Alli Stone added 11 for Henry Clay, which graduated its top player and saw its next two leading scorers transfer from last year’s squad.
Kennon Owens added six points and Tyra Young, Emma Price and Kelsie Hall notched five apiece for the Lady Cards.
“I think the 8-0 start kind of shell-shocked them and kick-started us,” Helton said. “If it had been 8-0 them, it could have at least affected how the game played out early on.”
SC hosted Tates Creek on Friday night after press time in its final game before a post-Christmas tournament in South Carolina.