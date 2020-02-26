Statewide results Tuesday showed there are no mere formalities in the opening round of the playoffs, but Scott County girls’ basketball struck a knockout punch for normalcy with an 83-45 home rout of Sayre in the District 42 semifinals.
SC (25-6) has won 34 consecutive district games since a loss in the 2016 playoffs. The Lady Cards will host their quest for a fourth straight title at 6 p.m. Friday against Wednesday’s Henry Clay/Bryan Station winner.
Malea Williams scored 21 of her 25 points in the first quarter, staking SC to a 29-4 lead that grew to 52-21 at the half.
Kenady Tompkins added 14 points, sharing the team high of eight rebounds with Williams. Morgan DeFoor supplied 11 points and 11 assists.
Twelve different players scored for the Lady Cards, who shot 56.9 from the floor and harassed Sayre (13-14) into 23 turnovers.
Kylee Dennis scored 16 points and Sophie Richardson 12 to lead the Spartans.
For much more on the win, please see Thursday’s News-Graphic.