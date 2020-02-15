WALTON — Some high school basketball observers clamor for a shot clock to reduce the effectiveness of stall tactics against a high-octane team such as the Scott County girls.
Reality, and the chess match nature of the game at this level, is that the faster, favored opponent sometimes needs to take matters into its own hands and push the issue.
SC successfully sped up host Walton-Verona enough to hit its scoring average for the season Wednesday night and win a donnybrook, 73-63, in a stylistic clash of KHSAA Sweet 16 hopefuls.
“We're not built for that. We don't practice it (much), although we've been working our Arizona (half court) defense hard,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “They came out with no intentions of getting into double figures. If this game would have ended 9-8, (to them) it would have been a great game. That's just different philosophies.”
Morgan DeFoor scored 21 of her 28 points in the second half and nailed five 3-pointers to fuel Scott County (22-5), which extended its winning streak in the new year to 14 games.
Malea Williams added 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Trenyce Kenney supplied 11 points off the bench, all in the second half.
“Great road win, considering I don't think we played well,” Helton said. “We need to act like we've been here before. Tonight we had some moments where we acted like we were unsure of what to do, and I don't like that. Twenty-seven games into this we should be better prepared.”
Emma Strunk, herself slowed by SC's strategy of shadowing her every move, went 10-for-10 from the free throw line to embellish her team-high 24 points for Walton-Verona (19-8).
Haylee Neeley scored 10 of her 17 in the first quarter. Her 3-point play gave the Lady Bearcats a 12-10 lead before a run of eight consecutive points by Tompkins and DeFoor put the Lady Cardinals in front for good.
“We got some bad touch fouls,” Helton said of the early struggles in the half court defense. “We either need to close it or don't let a shot go up. We gave up too many and-ones tonight.”
That lead was never truly comfortable until a symphony of second chances yielded the 6-foot-3 Kenney three layups and a free throw in the third quarter.
DeFoor's 25-foot bomb beat the horn for a 46-34 SC advantage.
“She's a hard match-up for anybody. She's a hard match-up in practice,” Helton said of Kenney, who transferred this school year from Harrison County. “What Nycee has that a lot of people don't understand, she has great footwork. Her footwork is spot-on. She moves well. Sometimes with conditioning it's only short increments. But I'm really proud. She gave us a big lift off the bench.”
Only then did Walton-Verona show a sense of urgency. The Lady Bearcats never again nudged closer than eight points, and that was on two Neeley free throws with 43 seconds remaining in the game.
DeFoor delivered the final six points to slam the door, including a traditional 3-point play.
Even with its extra effort to force Walton-Verona's foot to the accelerator, Scott County piled up 18 turnovers while forcing only 13.
“That's why we pressed throughout the game. We tried to get the tempo going,” Helton said. “Our tempo was good at times. We hit just enough shots to get that lead into double digits, but we never did pull away.”
Two SC players and one from WV fouled out in a game with 39 total whistles.
Aside from the three players in double digits, Kenady Tompkins (nine points) was the lone Lady Cardinal to score than three.
“Teams are guarding Malea, and they're guarding Morgan,” Helton said. “They're going to make KT and everyone else beat them.”
Tyra Young hit a crucial 3-pointer to ignite SC in the second period. Emma Gutman and Strunk furnished consecutive long-range replies to make it 21-20.
Paige Heuser's uncontested drive kept the margin at one before Scott County's defense buckled down and sparked a 7-2 run to close the half with a 30-24 lead.
“I'm never happy with the defense. I'm not going to act like I am now,” Helton said. “I don't think we moved well. Our reaction time was slow. We came out with a face guard on Strunk, because I felt Strunk was one of their key players, and that really threw our rotation off, because in a face guard there is no help side. They eventually would get that ball where our help side was exposed, and it was a good job on their part.
“We're not reacting well to the ball. The ball's on the ground, the ball's getting bounced, and we should be on those, and we're not.”
Walton-Verona's game plan mirrored ones that have been successful against SC during an impressive three-year run.
Helton knows the blueprint is out there and expects more of the same — if not from Great Crossing on Friday night, then certainly at Campbell County on Saturday and throughout the upcoming playoffs.
“Everybody's going to play this horrible stall game, just to see us go nuts. I hate it. That's not basketball. But I can only coach our team. Everybody we see from here on out, who knows?” Helton said. “If you're not hitting, and you don't get a good lead early, that's tough to play against. It's frustrating to play against.”
Ultimately, SC overcame the approach with a hard-fought win in a challenging environment.
“Thirty-second district, this is old stomping grounds for us back in the day, and it's always a tough place to play,” Helton said.
