LEXINGTON — Results such as the past two one-sided wins by the Scott County girls’ basketball program, and probably the next one, neatly exhibit why the Lady Cardinals push themselves so hard against non-district and even out-of-state opponents.
SC ratcheted this season’s winning streak to double digits and its four-year reign to 32 consecutive victories in the 42nd District with a 75-16 demolition of Sayre.
“Nobody got hurt,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “We’re safe. We’re sound. We got some kids some good reps.”
It was the fewest points allowed in a single game of Helton’s 20-year tenure, eclipsing the low of 19 against Grant County back on Dec. 7, 2000, his third game as head coach.
Nineteen times the Lady Cards (18-5, 6-0) have given up fewer than 30, seven of those against oft over-matched Sayre (1-8, 0-4). Scott County has served up back-to-back lock-downs of that magnitude in district play, surrendering only 25 at Frederick Douglass last Wednesday.
Morgan DeFoor and Malea Williams each scored 14 points in essentially two quarters of action to lead SC. Kenady Tompkins added 11 points, with 10 more off the bench from Treynce Kenney.
Williams and Tompkins each yanked down 10 rebounds on a night when Scott County’s offense was clearly at half-throttle.
“I think is they’re working on their rebounding totals,” Helton quipped. “Malea had eight offensive, KT had six. Half of those were on their own (misses). We got a few shots up. It was all 100 percent (lack of) focus, and I told them that. It doesn’t matter what you say (in a game like this).”
Sayre sank only four field goals in the game, shooting 12.1 percent in conjunction with a whopping 35 turnovers.
Catherine Graves led the Lady Spartans with five points. Her team was without freshman star Kylee Dennis, one of the top scorers in the state with 23.6 per game.
“That point guard is pretty good, although I know it wouldn’t be 59 points different,” Helton said. “Bart (Bellairs, Sayre coach) and I talked last night. The game plan was let’s play the game, get everybody out of here safe, and let’s move on.”
SC and Sayre were deadlocked at 4-4 through three minutes before the Lady Cards set sail with a 33-2 run, including two dozen consecutive points.
Tompkins tallied the first eight points of the evening for SC before Emma Price cashed in a 3-pointer, then a backdoor layup courtesy of DeFoor’s dish after a Tompkins theft.
DeFoor and Williams combined for the next 11, highlighted by one of Williams’ many rebounds and a kick-out to DeFoor for a deep 3-pointer.
“I believe we ran three sets, and two of them were the out-of-bounds play,” Helton said. “Just reps, game action that you can’t simulate in practice. You just never know on any given night when kids are gonna get called on and have to actually have to produce.”
Helton pulled the starters after transition layups by Williams, DeFoor and Price and another DeFoor three made it 37-6.
Kenney, Tyra Young and Kennon Owens did all the damage as SC’s second wave more than doubled up Sayre down the stretch, accumulating a 52-12 halftime lead.
Tompkins, Williams and DeFoor combined for 13 Scott County steals.
“The biggest thing is we may have stumbled into something defensively,” Helton said. “Not that it’s going to be our primary, but it’s something we could throw out there that we’ve run in a game.”
Kylie Bartholomew and Camryn Sergent took advantage of the extended varsity minute with a fourth-quarter scoring flurry.
In addition to leading the state in scoring for the second straight year (72.7 points per game), the recent defensive flourish has pushed the Lady Cards to No. 5 in scoring margin, with an average victory gap of 21.
SC will try to complete the regular season district sweep when it hosts Bryan Station on Thursday night, aired on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
The schedule toughens from there, with Russell County rolling in for Friday senior night, followed by a Saturday matinee at highly regarded South Laurel.
“February doesn’t end soft, but that’s what we need. I’m fine with that. I’m fine with us seeing what we’re gonna do, because at some point we’re gonna get pushed,” Helton said. “We need to see where we’re at. We have an idea, but we need to see some different looks, and (Saturday) will be an adverse situation. They owe us one from last year.”
