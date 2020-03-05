RICHMOND - Scott County's season and pursuit of a third consecutive 11th Region girls' basketball championship rolled on Wednesday night, but Great Crossing looked the part of a program whose playoff legacy is only beginning.
The Lady Cards trailed by eight points early, jumped on top by one at the half, then saw a seemingly safe lead dwindle back to four with 1:27 to play before hanging on for a 74-63 semifinal win at McBrayer Arena.
Morgan DeFoor scored a game-high 34 points, including nine consecutive free throws at the finish after two 3-pointers from GC eighth-grader Olivia Tierney capped a 10-0 run to put the issue in doubt.
Seventh-year senior DeFoor scored a school-record 54 against Great Crossing in one of their two inaugural regular season contests, neither of which were this close.
“Morgan didn't have the best first half, and sometimes we fuss, but I'll go to battle with her any day,” SC coach Steve Helton said. “She flat out stepped up there like she wanted the ball.”
Scott County (28-6) will take on Franklin County (26-7) for the title at 7 p,m. Friday.
Malea Williams (17 points, 20 rebounds, four blocked shots) and Kenady Tompkins (15 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks) dominated the paint for Scott County, which owned a 65-44 advantage on the boards.
Some of that was the product of a shaky shooting night for both teams. Scott County checked in at 30.8 percent, which was only a shade better than Great Crossing's 29.2.
“I don't believe we've shot that poorly and won a game in a while,” Helton said.
Both teams battled relentlessly, however, with a sensational performance by diminutive junior Braylee McMath keeping the Lady Warhawks in it for the duration. McMath concluded with 31 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Her 3-point play cut SC's lead to five, 54-49, with 6:18 to play.
The Lady Cards countered with nine consecutive points, starting with Emma Price's layup after an offensive rebound by Kennon Owens. DeFoor's 3-pointer, a Williams put-back and two DeFoor free throws threatened to put it out of reach.
Back stormed the Lady Warhawks, with nary a senior and only two players who'd seen significant playoff time before this year's run.
Timothi Williams (11 points) started the final flurry quietly with two free throws. After a steal by Rachel Smith, McMath found Tierney for her first three.
Another drive by McMath, then Tierney's encore trifecta, had the house rocking. It was the final field goal for either team, however.
“We made some noise,” GC coach Glenn Wilson said. “Our biggest thing was second-chance points. That killed us right there, but we scrapped, we fought hard. I'm proud of these girls. We made it a game.”
GC jumped out to a 7-0 lead last time the teams met. This time it was a 16-8 start that took SC longer to shake.
Three-pointers provided the push – two by McMath and one each from Williams and Smith.
McMath knocked down five on the night. She nailed one to reclaim the lead after a DeFoor bomb tied it at 28.
Baskets by Kaylie Wise and Price, both on kick-outs by Williams, vaulted SC in front, 34-33, at the half. DeFoor's steal and coast-to-coast finish capped a 6-0 surge to start the third quarter and give the Lady Cards a bit of breathing room.
“I didn't expect anything different than what we got,” Helton said. “I'm glad it's over.”
Great Crossing concluded its inaugural season at 16-16.
SC has knocked out Franklin County on its way to the past two crowns, in the 2018 championship and 2019 semifinals. The Lady Flyers will make their fifth title game appearance in the past six years.
For much more on Battle of the Birds III, please see Saturday's News-Graphic.