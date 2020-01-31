LEXINGTON — Steve Helton has ample experience selling the danger of over-matched opponents to his Scott County girls' basketball team, and he doesn't hesitate to articulate a fatherly frustration when the Lady Cardinals don't take the threat seriously.
Even the perpetually cautious coach had a hard time selling the drama Wednesday night, when effort and efficiency far south of what it took to win the Toyota Classic last week was more than enough to overwhelm Frederick Douglass, 63-25.
“The hangover continues, but like I told them before the game, I can't even come up with a story,” Helton said. “It was a situation where we wanted to get out of here healthy as possible. We've still got two more district games, and then the rest of February ain't no joke.”
Back-to-back breezes in the city — Scott County won going away at Henry Clay in similar autopilot fashion Tuesday — assured the Lady Cards (17-5 overall, 5-0 42nd District) of their fourth consecutive regular season district title.
They've backed that up in the playoffs the three previous years in a winning streak against their closest rivals that now encompasses 31 games.
'That's key. I don't care who you play, you want to be No. 1 going into it,” Helton said. “Physically, mentally, on paper, off paper, you want to be the No. 1 seed. We got that down.”
Morgan DeFoor continued her mid-season tear on a night when most everyone else's shooting on both sides matched the blustery conditions and light snowfall outside.
SC's senior point guard had 27 at the half, matching her performance on each side of intermission in last Friday's school record-smashing performance against Great Crossing.
The latest explosion was mostly a product of steals and run-outs, although DeFoor’s 30-footer at the third-quarter horn capped her night with a round total of 40 points.
“Early on I was glad she was here, because she was about the only one who could score,” Helton said. “She was kind of out there by herself at times. Good evening for her, and she shot the ball well. As a team we didn't shot the ball well. We missed too many shots in the paint, We've just got to get out of this habit of playing to our competition.”
Malea Williams added eight points and eight rebounds to go with Kenady Tompkins' six points and team-high 10 boards for Scott County.
Frederick Douglass (3-19, 2-3) had few answers aside from Allison Wallace's 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Lady Broncos sputtered to 7-for-51 (13.7 percent from the field).
Running time prevailed from early in the third quarter. By mutual agreement, the clock didn't even stop for free throws, allowing a game that started 15 minutes early to be completed in just under an hour.
Given the circumstances of SC's recent schedule, one in which they have won 14 out of their past 16 games, Helton had no complaints about the light workout.
“We're a little tired. It's the grind,” he said. “We've got a few days here to get our legs back under us, and then we start another stretch next week.”
Scott County will play four games in five days starting with a district road trip to Sayre at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Cards then host Bryan Station on Thursday and Russell County for senior night Friday before a tough road trip to South Laurel.
“We're eight games away (from the playoffs). The time is now,” Helton said. “It wasn't a masterpiece. Any time you get a district win, it's a good win, Did we play the best? No, but we played good enough to get a good win, a little confidence right now.”
When you've won tight games with the likes of top-five Simon Kenton and taken defending state champion Ryle to the wire, it's hard for a team with Scott County's past and current (No. 10 in the state) resume to execute cleanly when the win is almost a foregone conclusion. The trick, of course, is not developing harmful habits.
“They're very intelligent. They know. I guess on the coaches' side, we've seen what they can do when they are focused,” Helton said. “We're fairly competitive, but obviously if you have a night like this against somebody who's hot, and we're in foul trouble, hurting, missing shots in the paint, it could be an issue.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.