Three days after a Toyota Classic championship, all-important district game or not, Scott County girls' basketball may have been due for an uneven, less-than-vintage performance Tuesday when it traveled to Lexington for the second half of its home-and-home series with Henry Clay.
Shots, sometimes even second and third ones, didn't fall consistently. Turnovers, a number that has tended heavily in favor of SC against its local rivals the past four years, were dead even.
Hard to quibble with the end result, though. Scott County sailed to an 81-52 victory, extending its 42nd District winning streak to 30 and putting the Lady Cardinals on the brink of a fourth consecutive regular season title.
SC (16-5, 4-0) needed only a win Wednesday at Frederick Douglass (after press time) to sew up that formality. Morgan DeFoor, whose monster weekend in front of the home fans included a school-record 54 points against Great Crossing and a game-winning bucket five seconds from the finish against Simon Kenton, put together 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds against Henry Clay (10-12, 3-2).
Malea Williams (20 points, 13 rebounds) and Kenady Tompkins (nine points, 11 rebounds) headlined SC's staggering advantage in the paint.
The Lady Cards owned a massive 61-26 edge on the boards, although 29 offensive rebounds indicated that close-range misses plagued them throughout. Scott County scored 30 second-chance points to Henry Clay's six, while collecting 46 total points in the post against the Lady Devils' 18.
Trenyce Kenney and Kennon Owens added seven points apiece and Emma Price and Maleiyah Moore five each for Scott County, which improved its 38.9 field goal percentage in the first half to 47.4 after intermission.
In turn, SC's lead grew steadily, from a tenuous 17-12 after one quarter, to 34-23 at the half, and 60-35 with eight minutes to play.
That cushion peaked at 30 points, 66-36, early in the fourth.
Alli Stone led Henry Clay with 17 points and three steals. Madison Cox chipped in 14 points, while Lauren Thomas supplemented 11 points with 13 rebounds and four assists.
Stone and Cox combined for seven 3-pointers.
Henry Clay shot 31.6 percent, went only 9-for-16 from the line, and matched SC's 17 turnovers.
SC extended its winning streak to eight games. The victory over Simon Kenton vaulted Scott County to No. 10 in the state according to one prominent computer ranking system.
