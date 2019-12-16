Scott County girls' basketball stared down a feisty, physical challenge from East Central of St. Leon, Indiana, at home on Saturday, and that would have been an ample day's work.
The Lady Cards also faced frustrations with an all-Indiana officiating crew that whistled double the fouls on SC and awarded nearly triple the free throws to East Central.
There was also in-house, mid-game turmoil that changed the hosts’ chemistry in the second half and perhaps for the season going forward.
Oh, and it went to overtime. That's where the Scott County physical and emotional fuel tanks ran dry in a 63-53 loss.
Three consecutive defeats in five days normally would leave coach Steve Helton tossing and turning at night. Instead, he sounded like a proud papa who learned something about young flock's toughness and potential.
“We showed guts like we haven't played all year long,” Helton said. “I sure didn't want to lose that game, but boy, what an incredible effort from the last minute of the second quarter through that whole game. I just cannot tell you how proud I am.”
Kenady Tompkins (16 points, 12 rebounds) Malea Williams (15 points, 13 rebounds) led the way with their customary double-doubles for Scott County.
The importance of their production and especially leadership was magnified after a halftime disagreement that resulted in senior guard Morgan DeFoor not being on the floor or the bench for the duration (see related story).
“They could have jumped off the wagon. They gave me everything they had,” Helton said. “They were coachable. They were (diving) on the floor. We hadn't been on the floor all year.”
Down by seven points with the clock below three minutes in regulation, Scott County (3-3) scored eight in a row to snag an improbable lead, its first since midway through the second quarter.
Williams’ drive and spinning jumper, followed by her two free throws on the Lady Cards’ next possessions, cut the gap to 51-48 with 2:02 to play.
Kennon Owens stole the ball and took it the distance to bring Scott County within one. Owens then found Tompkins for the go-ahead basket at the 1:14 mark.
East Central (6-5) was content to play for the final shot and try to win it from the line, where the Lady Trojans left the door propped open by missing 15 of their 33 freebies.
Brilan McCory drew contact and made the first but missed the second, leaving SC with a chance to avoid the extra session. Eighth-grader Maleiyah Moore’s jump shot was on line and lingered tantalizingly on the rim before falling off the mark.
“I told Maleiyah she'll hit that shot next time, and she will,” Helton said. “If we'll keep this momentum, we'll be all right. Now, if we get down and start looking for a way out, it might come back and bite us, but they fought their hearts out.”
Molly Robison’s 3-pointer launched the near-shutout in OT for East Central. Tompkins provided the lone digit for SC, which went 1-for-4 from the line in those four minutes.
Charsan McCory and Kyla Maxwell each delivered inside buckets to help the Lady Trojans pull away. Maxwell and Brilan McCory combined to sink three of their four free throws.
“We've got to build on it,” Helton said. “We've got to shoot the ball a little better. We've got to get everybody on the same page, but that second half and last minute of the first half, we were on the same page.”
Scott County was 8-for-30 from 3-point range and 9-for-30 inside the arc for an overall clip of 31.7 percent.
Owens added nine points, five assists and three steals, stepping up her game at both ends of the court with DeFoor out of the mix.
Brilan McCory scored 10 of her game-high 20 points from the free-throw line.
Josie Trabel added 17 points and Maxwell 10 for the Lady Trojans.
“Obviously the (foul) numbers are key, but anytime we made a run (there was a call),” Helton said. “Even with all that, we had a chance, and I don't know if we had a chance on Tuesday the way we played. I don't know if we had a chance Friday the way we played.”
The Lady Cards hope to get back on track and will be heavily favored in three home games this week: Holmes (Tuesday), Henry Clay (Wednesday) and Tates Creek (Friday).
“We're going to figure it out. I'm too hard-headed to give up,” Helton said. “The challenge is going to be to get some shots up and to get our legs back under us, because we've had two emotional nights.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.