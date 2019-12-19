Helton kept the starters on the court for the duration of that period.
“Many, many years ago we had a snow game and I had the mindset we’re going to come in and practice full-go, and we had a kid go down (with an injury),” Helton explained. “They were in a game mode, and I was ready
for practice mode. (Monday) was extremely light, and Sunday was,
too, so we let them go a little longer than we normally would.”
Ten different players scored at least two points for the Lady Cards (4-3), and nobody saw more than 17 minutes of action.
“We were balanced. Kids on the bench came in,” Helton said. “We got some different looks tonight.”
Jaughntia Lee led Holmes (0-6) with 16 points.
The Lady Bulldogs, who shot 31 percent from the field and turned it over 24 times, are the first in a stretch of three games (Henry Clay, followed by Tates Creek on Friday) in which Scott County should be heavily favored.
“I’ll give (Holmes coach Alissa Brown) credit,” Helton said. “When we knew the weather was going to be an issue Monday, I started looking for dates in January and February, and she said, ‘How about tomorrow?’ She really wanted to come down, and I respect that.”
Aaliyah Hayes added eight points for Holmes.
Losses to fellow state tournament contenders DuPont Manual and Southwestern preceded the overtime verdict against East Central.
“Those three games last week, take out Manual, the Southwestern and East Central games were very winnable games,” Helton said. “If we can learn from those, December will be forgotten when we get to February. But of course
in February our schedule gets tough once again.”
SC sped to a 32-15 lead after one quarter and was on top 55-24 at
intermission.
Aside from the usual suspects, the Lady Cards received key contributions
from the inside presence of Treynce Kenney (eight points, six rebounds) and Tyra Young (seven points).
“She’s a space-eater that’s got great hands,” Helton said of Kenney, a transfer from Harrison County who made her SC debut last week. “She finished well tonight around the rim.”
Helton also credited Brianna Penney for tireless defensive effort off the bench.
“We turned Bri loose a little bit tonight,” he said. “She’s about like a one-man press. We need to develop our bench.”
Moore, who nearly hit a game-winning shot at the end of regulation Saturday, provided a major presence as a reserve.
“She came in tonight looking to shoot. They played zone, and they packed it in, so we had some shots,” Helton said. “If we ever start shooting the ball consistently, it will open up more.”