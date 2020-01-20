FRANKFORT — Second halves are Great Crossing’s thing against top-flight girls’ basketball opponents, while slow starts are a mighty obstacle.
If coach Glenn Wilson can solve that mystery between now and the final week of February, his Lady Warhawks will be a tough out in the playoffs, indeed.
Four points away from being bailed out by the running clock midway through the third quarter Friday night at Franklin County, GC dominated the remainder of a respectable 69-57 defeat that likely settled the No. 1 and 2 seeds in the 41st District postseason.
“That’s the million-dollar question,” Wilson said. “If we came out like we did the last two quarters, you never know what would have happened. We played with a lot more energy and played with confidence.”
It snapped a six-game winning streak for GC, but the Lady Warhawks (8-8, 2-2) roared back Saturday afternoon with a 63-45 victory at Bryan Station,
Through the first half and much of the third period, Franklin County (15-3, 4-0) sent a message on the heels of an uneven, 49-43 win at GC last month.
Just as the Lady Flyers did that evening, they lifted their foot off the accelerator and struggled to keep the relentless Lady Warhawks in the rear-view mirror.
Consecutive 3-pointers by Braylee McMath and Timothi Williams took a bite out of Franklin County’s 60-29 advantage. Williams nailed another one, as did Olivia Tierney, to make it 62-41 at the end of the third stanza.
Williams and Raegan Barrett each had two baskets to go with Hailey Ward’s 3-pointer during a 14-2 run — primarily against Franklin County’s starters — at game’s end.
“I’m proud of the fight,” Wilson said. “They didn’t quit, and they fought back. I told them this is over. We’ll see them again in districts.”
Brooklyn Miles (22 points, eight assists, five steals) and Patience Laster (18 points, 10 rebounds) dominated the early stages with their customary flair for Franklin County.
Laster, a six-foot sophomore center, made it 57-27 with an inside bucket that put her at 1,000 points for her career with 2:52 remaining in the third.
“That’s the Brooklynn Miles I’ve been accustomed to over the years. She’s a tough player, real tough,” Wilson said. “I really think the plus for them is Patience inside. She did whatever she wanted to do. They just killed us on the boards.”
Williams finished with 21 points and McMath 16 for Great Crossing, which was undone by 7-for-31 (22.6 percent) shooting in the first half.
“It looked like we were getting fouled every time we went to the rim, but we weren’t going straight to the rim,” Wilson said. “We kept fading away or throwing the ball up. You’ve got to attack the rim, We work on layups over and over. Just go to the rim.”
Franklin County prevented itself from putting the game away by missing 13 of its 23 free throw attempts.
On a night when the Lady Flyers committed only nine turnovers, four were steals by Ward to trigger the comeback.
Another slow start might have been expected on Saturday after an emotional district loss.
GC didn’t break away from Bryan Station (5-11) until a 22-2 run that connected the second and third quarters.
The Lady Defenders had no answer for Barrett, who was 9-for-14 on her way to a team-high 20 points along with five rebounds and three steals.
Williams turned in another terrific all-around game with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals, while McMath also dominated from end-to-end with 12 points, eight assists and four thefts. Ward had four more takeaways for GC, which frustrated Bryan Station into 24 turnovers.
Rhiona Marshall (14), Tania Woodall (12) and Natoria Godoy (11) led Bryan Station, but Woodall and Godoy each were held to 4-for-16 from the field.
GC will face three tough ones — Lincoln County, Scott County and Simon Kenton — in succession at its first Toyota Classic.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.