Opponents have been excellent and wins elusive so far this rookie season for a senior-less Great Crossing girls' basketball program.
Wins will come, however. Coach Glenn Wilson is certain of that if he can get four consecutive quarters like the final one he saw Thursday night at home against Paul Laurence Dunbar.
The Lady Bulldogs looked the part of an 11th Region co-favorite in their 73-62 victory, but that 11-point speed bump was a 26-point canyon for the home team with eight minutes remaining.
“We outscored them 27-12 in the fourth quarter. We cut it down to nine,” Wilson said. “That's what I wanted to see the whole game. We just made shots. We went from shooting 26 percent in the first half to 56 percent in the second half. We looked like a totally different team.”
Timothi Williams rained down five 3-pointers, all in the fourth period, and sophomore classmate Rachel Smith sank four for the Lady Warhawks (0-3).
Williams finished with 17 points, Braylee McMath 16 and Smith 13 to lead Great Crossing, which was undone by a 29-15 deficit in the opening stanza. PLD increased that margin to 43-21 at the half.
“Every team we've played, it seems like they come out and hit everything,” Wilson said.
Great Crossing has faced three consecutive opponents with top-25 potential — Walton-Verona, George Rogers Clark, and now Dunbar — out of the gate.
Elise Ellison-Coons and Aziah Campbell paced five PLD double-digit scorers with 16 points apiece. Carley Hinshaw, Tanaya Cecil and Haley Gadd each chipped in 10.
“They're pretty good. They shot the ball well,” Wilson said.”Their first three games it was all Cecil and Ellison-Coons. Tonight it was everybody.”
PLD finished at 47.5 percent from the field compared to 39.6 for Great Crossing, even after the late surge.
McMath made three steals, but Dunbar turned it over only nine times.
“We just played with a lot more energy in the second half,” Wilson said. “We really battled. We showed a lot of fight. I was pleased with that. I think they started to see a little bit of what I've seen in them.”
Hailey Ward, Ava Schureman and McMath each joined the 3-point barrage for Great Crossing, which has attempted more threes than twos in every game.
GC doubled its pleasure from beyond the stripe after intermission, improving from 4-for-16 in the first half to 8-for-16 in the second.
“I think a lot of it has to do with confidence,” Wilson said. “We have the ability.”
Campbell's 11 rebounds gave Dunbar a substantial 38-25 cushion in that category. Raegan Barrett's six points and four rebounds provided the primary Great Crossing presence in the paint.
Life gets no easier for the foreseeable future: GC caps the Kentucky-Indiana Hall of Fame Challenge Cup at home against Covenant Christian at 8 p.m, Saturday, then opens a girls/boys district doubleheader against Franklin County at home on Tuesday evening.
All part of building a brand and setting a high standard, their coach explained.
“I've watched the tape (of Covenant). They're an athletic, well-skilled team,” Wilson said. “It's not going to be an easy game.
“It's all going to make us better. We could be playing lesser competition, but that's not going to give us that guide that we need.”
