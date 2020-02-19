LEXINGTON — Precocious, eighth-grade shooters continue to make an upper-level impact for the Great Crossing girls' basketball team.
Already armed with Ava Schureman atop the rebound category and in a strong supporting role offensively, GC unleashed Olivia Tierney on Tuesday night at Bueter Gym.
Tierney's triplicate 3-pointers and 13 first-half points matched her Lady Warhawks' lead over Lexington Catholic, one that held up for a 60-49 victory in the penultimate game of the regular season.
Great Crossing (13-14) snapped a two-game losing streak against 20-plus-game winners Scott County and Rockcastle County, the second a 78-68 road verdict on Monday.
Braylee McMath scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to secure the win. Timothi Williams scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Raegan Barrett registered nine points and a team-high 11 boards.
Chloe Treece topped Lexington Catholic (10-13) with 14. Her Lady Knights' efforts to control the pace were hampered by GC's 16-4 getaway in the first eight minutes.
Barrett's basket triggered a 10-0 run to cap that opening period. McMath then found Tierney in the left corner for her initial 3-pointer off a Schureman steal.
Two free throws from McMath and a three by Rachel Smith, who played at Lexington Catholic last season, closed the quarter.
Williams went coast-to-coast early in the second chapter before Great Crossing fell into a field goal drought. Both teams pushed the ball inside and drew fouls, slowing the tempo to a crawl until Tierney struck again to make it 23-10.
Another run of six straight points further stretched the advantage and soured Lexington Catholic's senior night. Williams scored on a short jumper prior to steals by Emma Boehm and Williams that led to Barrett buckets.
Treece drained a pair of threes late in the half to cut Catholic's gap to 34-21,
While the second half was no masterpiece for GC, the Lady Knights never nudged closer than seven, 50-43, on Ariel West's three with six minutes remaining.
Barrett and McMath combined for the final 10 Lady Warhawk points. McMath's steal and layup pushed the disparity back to double digits with 3:57 left.
McMath amassed 25 points and nine rebounds in Monday's defeat at Rockcastle County. Williams added 19, while Smith, making her initial start after sitting out four games in concussion protocol, put up 17.
Smith and Williams combined to go 9-for-17 from 3-point range, but GC couldn't make a serious dent on Rockcastle's 34-21 halftime advantage.
Keelee King ked the Lady Rockets with 23 points. McKenzi Himes had 19, Casey Coleman 15 and Lindsey Jones 10.
GC committed only four turnovers in the contest but were undone by Rockcastle's 57 percent shooting and 31-19 advantage on the glass.
The Lady Warhawks will host East Jessamine on Friday before taking on Frankfort in the District 41 semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 on a neutral court at Franklin County.
A third win this season over Frankfort would send GC to the regional tournament in its inaugural campaign.