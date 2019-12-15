Saturday's third loss of the week for the Scott County High School girls' basketball team was magnified by a halftime locker room flare-up that has at least temporarily resulted in star senior Morgan DeFoor being off the team.
DeFoor did not play either in the second half or overtime of SC's 63-53 loss to East Central High School of St. Leon, Indiana, as part of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge Cup between the neighboring, hoop-passionate states.
The 5-foot-6 guard, who signed last month with NCAA Division I Morehead State University, was seen wearing her backpack and leaving the gym behind the Scott County bench at halftime.
Scott County, trailing 32-24 at the time, rallied to take the lead in the final minute of regulation before the OT verdict dropped the Lady Cards to 3-3 on the young season.
DeFoor and coach Steve Helton described different versions of the separation.
In a social media message Sunday afternoon, DeFoor said she was kicked off the team during the confrontation.
“I was told many times, 'Clean out your locker.' Other players can tell you that,” DeFoor wrote. “Not my fault I did what he said.”
A visibly shaken Helton said after the game that the comment about DeFoor cleaning out her locker was not a direct order, but a response to her statement in the team huddle that, “I'm the … point guard.”
“If you can't be coachable, I said, pack your stuff and go home,” said Helton, who has coached the Lady Cards for 20 seasons and also is in his first year as the school's athletic director. “Everybody's got something to say when things aren't going right, and I'm not going to put up with it anymore.”
Helton's demonstrative coaching style has resulted in occasional visible confrontations with his top players, including DeFoor, in the past.
The Lady Cards have worked through those differences and enjoyed substantial success during his tenure, including a runner-up finish in the 2010 KHSAA Sweet 16, The past two seasons, SC won a total of 65 games and back-to-back 11th Region championships.
Coach and player have clashed early this season over whether DeFoor should play on the wing, where Helton hoped to utilize her limitless shooting range, or at point guard, the position DeFoor has said she prefers and expects to play at Morehead State.
“You've got to be able to handle it. You've got to be coachable,” Helton said. “We're going to play as a team. One way or another, we're going to play as a team.”
DeFoor is the youngest of three sisters to play in the Scott County program. In happier times, at her college signing, Helton noted that 14 of his 20 teams at the school have featured at least one of them on the roster.
Also communicating via social media message, DeFoor's mother, Dee Clark, said Sunday that her concerns about the coach-player relationship are not new or isolated.
“Coach Helton kicked her off,” Clark wrote. “He repeatedly told her to clean out her locker, so that is exactly what she did.
“I have been around this coach 14 years,” she added. “He has many, many times told girls to clean out their locker. Morgan did not argue with him in the locker room. She simply did what he told her to do. In the end all people involved know what happened.”
DeFoor has scored just shy of 1,800 points in her Scott County career, one that remarkably began when she made the varsity roster as a sixth-grader.
She entered Saturday's game with an average of 16.8 points per game. Helton removed her for four minutes in the first half Saturday, when she was held to three points and only four shot attempts.
Helton could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday. The team was scheduled for a light workout prior to three games this week, beginning Monday night at home against Covington Holmes.
He left the door open for a reconciliation Saturday night.
“Families fuss,” the coach said, repeating one of his familiar lines about the drama that often accompanies the long basketball season. “I love these kids. This hurts me. It hurts.”