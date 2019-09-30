The forecast that it would be difficult for Great Crossing (and every other team, for that matter) to reach the KHSAA state meet, thanks to region reassignments and tougher qualifying credentials, was proven true Monday.
It won’t stop the Lady Warhawks from sending two-fifths of their team to the showcase, anyway.
GC seniors Rylea Marcum and Emma Spencer each got in under the qualifying threshold in the Region 9 championship meet, played at Keene Trace in Nicholasville.
Lexington Christian Academy (314) earned top honors over Madison Central (324) in both the team competition and on the individual leaderboard, where Laney Frye defeated Mattie Neeley after both shot 72.
Previous years saw the top two teams from each region earn a state berth. This year, only champion LCA earns that invitation.
In the past, however, only the three best individuals from non-qualifying teams punched their tickets to Bowling Green as individuals.
Seven players are now invited, putting Spencer, whose 81 tied her for sixth overall, into the show.
Marcum, who has finished as high as third at state in the past and tied for second in a playoff at the first-ever all-state tournament Sept. 21 and 22, was considered a lock to pick up one of those wild cards.
She wound up third with a 72. Marcum was tied for the lead with playing partners Frye and Neeley late in regulation.
Great Crossing’s team score of 330 was good for a hard-fought third place. GC, LCA, Madison Central and Paul Laurence Dunbar all finished in the top five at the all-state, which was launched by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association at least partially in objection to the KHSAA’s format changes.
Grace Lawler (83), Lauren Lusby (94) and Hope Manning (95) rounded out the Lady Warhawks’ lineup.
Marcum, Spencer and Lawler all were part of state qualifying teams at Scott County their freshman, sophomore and junior seasons, including a runner-up finish to Sacred Heart in 2017.
The state golf championships wil be held the week of Oct. 7-12.