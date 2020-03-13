In what were the final high school sporting events played by a county team for the foreseeable future, Scott County United girls’ lacrosse scored a series of wins in the past week.
On Friday, March 6, United defeated Dunbar, 16-1.
The next day, the combined team of Scott County, Great Crossing and Franklin County athletes defeated Tates Creek, 9-2 ,and Bowling Green, 12-1.
This week, United held off Frederick Douglass, 7-5, in district match. Kalyani Lane scored three goals. Riley Tull added two, with one each from Lindsey Barber and Emily Spencer.