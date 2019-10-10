LEXINGTON — There's a delicate balance between respecting your opponent, especially in an elimination game, and staying sharp, healthy and prepared for the next one.
Scott County hopes it found that sweet spot Monday evening, when it dismantled Bryan Station, 10-0, in the 42nd District girls' soccer quarterfinals.
With the formality of that victory behind them, the fourth-seeded Lady Cards (7-7-4) earned the right to take on top-ranked and five-time defending district champion Henry Clay in Wednesday's semis with a berth in the regional playoffs at stake. That win-or-else clash was incomplete at press time.
“We pretty much came into the game knowing that we would win, so it was more just working offensively to prepare ourselves for the next game,” said senior Olivia Burgess, who put her name in the SC history books with three goals in 14 minutes.
Burgess became the first Lady Card with back-to-back hat tricks since Keyli Borman scored thrice in three consecutive games at the end of the 2015 season.
She's scored more half her team-leading 11 goals in the past two games, and Scott County chalked up 18 of its 40 strikes this season in two one-sided wins over Bryan Station (0-16).
The Lady Cards' real calling card lately has been defense, however. They've dropped their number of goals allowed from 60 in 2017, to 38 last fall in coach Scott McKelway's initial year at the helm, to 24 this season.
“We should be top 30 in defense now in the state,” McKelway said. “It's something. That's a significant change.”
It's furnished a fighting chance to beat Henry Clay, which SC hasn't done since 2014. A year before that, the Lady Cards were the last team other than the Lady Devils to capture the district title.
The regular-season meeting two weeks ago was a 1-0 nail-biter.
“In practices we set up like we're playing against Henry Clay, in hopes that we can stay together like the first time we played against them this season, and actually show what we can do and not fall apart,” Burgess said.
Burgess and freshman Daelyn Morrison, who tallied twice, led a parade of seven different goal scorers against Bryan Station.
Sierra Simpson, Leah Willoughby and Abby Herald staked SC to an insurmountable 8-0 halftime lead.
It took slightly more than half the second session to deliver the double-digit lead necessary to invoke the mercy rule. Shelby Chinn scored on a beautifully placed ball over the goalkeeper's head to put the Lady Cards at the doorstep. Grace Barnes deflected Herald's corner kick into the cage to summon the finish.
“From my point of view it was a pretty big drop-off from the first to the second,” McKelway said. “It's hard to stay focused when the lead is so dramatic and the other team drops off a little bit. When the other team drops off, a lot of it's (because you) match the effort.
“We have a whole another day (to train). I don't know if that even happened last year. That will get them back online, back in focus, and back in some intensity and having to play smart.”
Scott County's mile-long list of scorers owed much of its success to Meagan Wilkinson, who notched an assist on four of them.
Herald's game-ending helper was her second. Mariana Casey, Kelsie Hall and Simpson also had set-ups.
“I feel like a game like this is about connecting with your teammates more,” Burgess said. “We don't necessarily have to work as hard, but we still have to focus on keeping the team together, and communication, and finding feet, because the other team does still know how to play soccer. It's not like we just came on the field and it was easy. I think it's more of a team-building type thing.”
Bryan Station's Hannah Hunstad scored twice in the regular-season meeting at SC. She had only two modest runs in the rematch, and senior goalkeeper Emily Harbison held the fort to stifle both.
