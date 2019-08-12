Scott County and Great Crossing officially pulled the curtain on the county high schools’ athletic rivalry Monday night with a girls’ soccer showdown.
If the result was any indication of what’s to come this season and for future generations, we’re all in for a treat.
Heavily favored, senior-dominated SC needed two goals in the final 16 minutes to put away a 3-0 victory on its home turf.
Alex Flynt, Jordan Hill and Mariana Casey scored for the Lady Cards.
Hill’s goal was the biggest. It was a sharp bender from the right side, about 20 yards away, to double SC’s lead after a frustrating series of fruitless runs.
Olivia Burgess set up Casey’s insurance goal 97 seconds later.
The flurry soured a night of spirited play in the defensive end by Great Crossing, which started one senior and only three players with significant varsity experience.
Freshman sweeper Kamri Smith and backs Kyrstin Tillman and Josie Dummer were stellar in the first half. Sophomore goalie Shelby Smith’s several diving saves kept it 1-0 until late in the second.
Flynt broke the ice with 10 minutes to go before intermission, cleaning up the rebound after a booming free kick from midfield by Reagan OIiver.
Two of Scott County’s 12 seniors, Jasmine Giddings and Callie Haywood, are missing due to injuries suffered in preseason.
The Lady Cards honored the duo by starting the game with only nine players.
Emily Harbison made one save – two minutes into the game – for her ninth career shutout.
Both teams are back in action Wednesday on the road: SC at Paul Laurence Dunbar, GC at Lexington Christian.
The first boys’ soccer “battle of the birds” is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
For much more on both games, please see Thursday’s edition of the News-Graphic.