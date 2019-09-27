The final numbers didn’t show it, but a brutal stretch of three matches in three nights said plenty about how far Great Crossing has progressed in its inaugural girls’ soccer season.
After losing 2-0 on the road to a pair of foes it likely could see again if it makes the 11th Region tournament, Madison Central and Sayre, GC was within a goal of Montgomery County at the half Wednesday night before fading to a 7-2 defeat.
“We’re getting better. Every time I run into officials or other coaches that have seen us, they’ve all told us the same thing,” GC coach Steve Brown said. “That’s the thing they need to keep their eye on. Not wins and losses, not the score. Are we getting better as a team? Are we correcting our mistakes to make ourselves so we can compete more? And we’re starting to do that. We’re growing up.”
Elizabeth Keenan and Brooke Dennard scored the goals to break the week-long shutout spell for Great Crossing (4-10 overall, 2-1 41st District).
Unfortunately for the Lady Warhawks, they will victim to an even bigger barrage from the Lady Indians, whose lone first-half strike was a well-placed floater by Sydney Henderson from a tough angle with only 1:55 remaining.
GC successfully lured Montgomery County (8-8) into about a dozen offside calls prior to intermission.
As the officials grew more generous on the Lady Indians’ breakaway bids in the second half, the understandably fatigued Lady Warhawks struggled to keep pace.
“We were going for them (offside calls) because they didn’t know where they were on the field. We quit instead of going to the whistle. We had some that just watched, thinking the flag was going to go up, and it didn’t,” Brown said, “Then we had two that were a deflection off the other player, stuff that bounced their way and not ours. It did the same thing in front of their goal. It just didn’t go in.”
A regular season full of scheduling quirks ends appropriately for Great Crossing.
It will host Frederick Douglass on Monday night, then have eight days off before taking on Western Hills in the district semifinals with a ticket tor regions at stake. GC defeated WH on penalty kicks in the teams’ previous meeting.
“We have two weeks to put in a really good game plan for postseason. I have some ideas,” Brown said. “The good part is we’re making correctable mistakes, but when you don’t have a day of practice to correct, you’re doomed to repeat. It’s frustrating, but it’s part of (building the program).”
