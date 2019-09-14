In a season of torn knee ligaments and high ankle sprains that temporarily tempered the expectations for such a promising Scott County girls' soccer senior class, junior Reagan Oliver wasn't about to let a bloody nose keep her sidelined for long Wednesday night against Woodford County.
Oliver's fight to the finish, with scrunched-up gauze allowing her to get back on the field once the initial shock of an inadvertent forearm to the face subsided, was fitting for a scoreless stalemate and typical of the resilient Lady Cards.
“It was pretty fitting for the tone of the game, but the thing that was fitting was I got back up, and we kept fighting for it,” Oliver said. “No matter how many times they came at us, we kept pushing back and getting opportunities.”
The second consecutive tie and third of the season for Scott County (4-4-3) is no minor achievement.
All three teams with whom the Lady Cards have been deadlocked — Madison Southern , Lafayette and now their neighbors from Versailles — defeated SC last season. Woodford won the 2018 meeting convincingly, 3-0.
“I think it helps when we get any wins as opposed to losing last year,” junior Eliza Keeth said. “The more momentum we get, the better we feel about ourselves and the better dynamic we have as a team, and we're able to bounce back better. Whereas last year, if we had one loss, we would collapse, and this year we can build back up.”
Keeth has taken one for the team in a manner of speaking, as well, moving from striker to a more defensive position to compensate for some of those injuries.
The mixed bag seems to be full of treats. Scott County has served up three shutout and two one-goal games in a stretch of seven contests, during which time it has tasted only one defeat.
“It says that we are determined to keep it out of the back of the net. Now our next step is to get it in the back of their net. But it's one step at a time, building up this program from the bottom up,” Oliver said. “Offense wins games, defense wins championships. I feel like that's a motto for us, and they can't win it if they can't score.”
Senior goalkeeper Emily Harbison has been in a groove in this three-week run for the Lady Cards. Her point-blank robbery of Woodford County's Anna Hawkins preserved the draw with seven minutes remaining.
“We've had to switch it around quite a bit, but we're getting our groove back together,” Keeth said. “We've all played together for a while, and where they're seniors now we're able to get it going. And we really want to do better for the seniors, because there's a big group of them.”
SC has a chance to get on the plus side of the ledger — the latest it will have been there since 2016 — when it travels to Western Hills at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
