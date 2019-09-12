FRANKFORT — Franklin County has run the show in 41st District girls’ soccer for a while.
Having the chance to take its medicine Monday in the form of a 7-0 loss to the powerhouse at Sower Field, Great Crossing hopes it learned enough to tackle the other two opponents in the pod and perhaps earn a rematch with the Lady Flyers later on.
“I’m glad we did (see them now), because I think the way the schedule is, we have a couple more challenging games, but we have a legitimate chance,” GC coach Stephen Brown said. “That’s what we talked about.”
Taylor Banta piled up four goals for Franklin County (12-1 overall, 3-0 district), which has clinched the No. 1 seed in the district playoffs next month.
Kennadi Woods chipped in two goals for the Lady Flyers, while Amelia Wells added a goal and two assists.
The bright spot for the Lady Warhawks (2-6, 0-1) was keeping Franklin County stuck on three goals for a span of more than 20 minutes late in the first half.
“Then we had the ball down on their side most of the second half, but it was the long balls that we gave up,” Brown said.
Franklin County’s style of going over the top was different than Lexington opponents’ pattern of working the ball on the ground through the middle.
GC put those lessons to use in a district win over Western Hills, 3-2, in penalty kicks (story in Saturday's edition of the News-Graphic) and will control its destiny for district seeding when it hosts Frankfort next week.
“That’s been the toughest part about this year, especially with younger people, is to have a memory like Rain-X where it just wipes away,” Brown said. “You can be great one game and terrible the next. We are so young, and the mistakes me make are just the mistakes you make when you’re so young.”
Shelby Smith served up another tireless effort in the Great Crossing net.
GC had only two modest scoring opportunities, both off set plays, with Layne Ogle getting the final touch toward the frame.