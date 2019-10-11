FRANKFORT — Five minutes before the fateful penalty kicks that would decide whether or not the Great Crossing girls’ soccer team met its goal of a regional playoff berth in year one, the Lady Warhawks lost the goalkeeper whose hands, feet and reflexes stopped more than 400 shots this season.
The only viable replacement: A midfielder, scratched from the lineup due to nagging injuries, who hadn’t played goalie since a spot start or two at Scott County last season.
You wouldn’t script that passing of the torch from Shelby Smith to Hannah Washburn with a happy conclusion. Hollywood would reject it for being too sappy.’
But there was Washburn on Wednesday night, standing tall as three of Western Hills’ four bids missed the mark. Brooke Dennard then slammed the door, matching prior makes by Madisyn Dodge and Elisabeth Keenan to seal the Lady Warhawks’ 3-2 victory in the 41st District semifinals.
“Being that I took a year off from playing goalie, I was excited to get out there and try again,” Washburn said. “I’m glad I got the chance to go out and prove myself.”
Great Crossing’s dream sequence took a detour Thursday, when it fell 8-2 to Franklin County in the title game. By virtue of reaching the final, however, the Lady Warhawks (5-12) will hit the road for an 11th Region quarterfinal next week.
“We have improved so much,” Dennard said. “We always kept our heads up. We never stopped. I’m just really proud of our team, everybody on it, no matter who played and who didn’t.”
GC defeated Western Hills earlier this season by the same score in the same fashion when 90 contentious, back-and-forth minutes failed to produce a winner.
That night, Smith stopped four of five Wolverine tries in the PK session. She was disqualified moments from the end of the second overtime in the rematch when, after making two saves in bang-bang fashion, she collided with one of Western Hills’ attackers.
“It was just a hard foul, as seen by (the officials),” Great Crossing coach Steve Brown said. “We don’t have too many next people up with our numbers. We have a couple on fall break. We have who we have, and we’re going to play hard with whoever we’ve got.”
Dennard and Dodge delivered on free kick opportunities in regulation, sandwiched around a pair of first-half strikes from Ella Davis that seemingly put Western Hills (8-8-1) in command.
“I challenged them at halftime … to grow up and be tough,” Brown said. “We were letting them dominate, and I think they thought they had it, but the girls proved themselves by coming out the second half playing a lot harder.”
Dodge tied it from about 25 yards with 14:26 remaining in the second half. Smith supplied a litany of season-saving stops, fore and aft.
Both the ineligible star goalie and lone senior Kyrstin Tillman were on Dennard’s mind as she stepped up to hit the clincher in the fourth round of penalty kicks.
“With Shelby getting kicked out, Hannah, she’s really good, and we had a lot of confidence in her,” Dennard said. “And when I went up to take it, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to do this for Kyrstin.’ It was all for Kyrstin, It’s her last year. She’s been our leader.”
Dennard was an all-tournament pick along with Dodge and Smith. She and Keenan scored the goals in Thursday’s loss to powerful FC, an improvement over a 7-0 loss during the regular season.
GC anticipated a slugfest with Western Hills that would go the distance as soon as the outcome of the previous meeting guaranteed a playoff rematch.
“We’ve worked on (PK) actually since the last time we played them,” Brown said. “We’ve gone off the numbers, who’s hitting them in practice. We’ve kept track. We went with the five that have been the most consistent.”
Brown added that he no doubt his Lady Warhawks had a shot to advance to the second round of the state playoffs, despite a small, inexperience roster from the start.
“Our one goal was to go to region,” he said. “I kept telling them all year. I knew with our district, my goal all year long was to make region, and then just see what we can do.”
SC falls in 42nd semis
Scott County’s season ended Wednesday with its second spirited 1-0 loss of the season to top-seeded Henry Clay in the 42nd District girls’ soccer semifinals.
McClaine Huffman’s goal in the 15th minute stood up for Henry Clay (9-4-2), which took on Frederick Douglass for the title on Friday.
The Lady Cards (7-8-4) allowed only 25 goals on the season, an average of just over 1.3 per game, placing them among the top 30 teams in the state. Unfortunately for SC, all four semifinalists from one of the toughest districts in the state are part of that category.
It marked the final game for 12 SC seniors.