The testament to Kyrstin Tillman’s impact as both a soccer player and a person was who showed up on her senior night.
Great Crossing chose Wednesday’s district match against Frankfort to honor the one and only upper-class player on its inaugural girls’ varsity team.
After the requisite flowers, gifts, hugs and photographs with immediate and extended family, Tillman, a defensive midfielder, saw nine former classmates and classmates wearing their Scott County uniforms and waiting to greet her.
Those Lady Cardinals had a game later in the evening, but they made the 10-minute round trip on the bypass to honor a longtime teammate and friend.
“It was hard for me not to cry,” Tillman said. “I played with them for a really long time, so it was nice of them to come out.”
After the ceremony, Tillman assisted Great Crossing’s initial goal and played a pivotal defensive role in helping the Lady Warhawks to the first shutout in school history, 3-0.
Tillman deflected Kamri Smith’s free kick to Elisabeth Keenan for a score in the 14th minute that stood up as the game-winner.
Madisyn Dodge had a foot in both insurance goals. She buried a 35-yard free kick late in the first half and set up Emily Ramos on the other side of intermission.
“It’s pretty soccer when you can possess and do the things that you need to do.,” Great Crossing coach Stephen Brown said. “That’s what the game is supposed to look like.”
For all its struggles against some of the powerful Lexington opponents on its schedule, GC (4-7 overall, 2-1 district) has made the lessons pay off when given a level playing field.
With the win, the Lady Warhawks sealed the No. 2 seed in the 41st District playoffs, meaning they will face Western Hills in the semifinals early next month with a trip to regions at stake.
Tillman couldn’t have imagined a better scenario when she returned to the game after sitting out her junior season at SC.
“This game was really awesome to be a part of. It’s an honor to be the only senior on this team. Really these girls are kind of picking me up,” she said. “I thought it was a super new challenge. I knew I would be a leader on this team, so I wanted to take advantage of that.”
Brown characterized Tillman as a quiet leader but also a go-getter. At an early-season practice, she brought him a sheet of notebook paper filled with notes and ideas to help the team improve.
“She’s probably one of the most intelligent players I’ve ever coached. She wants to be on a good team. She wants to help build this,” Brown said. “I’ve told her, ‘You could have taken the easy way out. You could have gone back to Scott County and been with all the other seniors and played and probably had a little more success, but you chose the road of adversity.’ And that teaches you some great life lessons.”
