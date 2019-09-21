It was a rough second half on all fronts Wednesday night for Scott County girls’ soccer, which continues to fight its horrific, uphill, two-year battle with season-altering injuries.
Kylee Morgan’s tiebreaking goal for Frederick Douglass five minutes into the second half was bad news. What had all the earmarks of a potential season-ending episode for a third member of the Lady Cards’ starting lineup was many times worse.
Understandably distracted after seeing teammate Reagan Oliver carried off the field in audible pain, SC sputtered down the stretch of a 3-1 42nd District loss.
Oliver’s injury to her lower right leg appeared to be the result of an awkward landing with no other contact.
Two seniors, Jasmine Giddings and Callie Haywood, already are sidelined for the entire season.
Meghan Whitehouse scored to put it away for FD (9-4 overall, 2-2 overall) after Oliver’s departure.
A beautiful through ball from Oliver set up SC’s tying goal late in the first half.
Oliver found Alex Flynt, who centered to Olivia Burgess for a 25-yard blast.
Emily Harbison made 11 saves for the Lady Cards (5-5-3, 1-1).
