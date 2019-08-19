Out of necessity, due to its pervasive youth and thin numbers, the Great Crossing High School girls’ soccer team has adopted a decidedly defensive posture in season one.
There are times when that makes the learning process frustrating, like fighting against a ruthless tide. In other moments, however, it works out a swimmingly. On a sweltering Saturday afternoon, for example, while the sun blazed down on that freshly minted home turf, ramping up the heat index to triple digits.
Conserving energy with its backs to the net in the first half against Russell was just what the doctor ordered for Great Crossing. And when the Red Devils’ tank grew thirsty, the Lady Warhawks were well-fueled to pounce.
Brooke Dennard set up goals by Emma Morrison and Hannah Washburn, the latter in an abbreviated second half, powering GC to the first win in program history, 2-1, in the debut at its home stadium.
“It means a lot,” said Washburn, a junior midfielder who was the backup goalkeeper at Scott County last season. “We’re just starting out with a small team. We can only build up from here.”
Great Crossing won a battle of attrition that began with a delay due to the high temperatures and was stopped for multiple mandatory hydration breaks.
The heat index continued to soar after the 2:15 p.m. kickoff. When the final reading hovered between 108 and 113 degrees during the break with 20 minutes left in scheduled regulation time, the officials called a halt.
Short of the final horn or not, it a win, and one over the reigning 16th Region champions and a program that reached the KHSAA state quarterfinals a year ago.
“I’m just happy right now to get that monkey off our back as a program,” Great Crossing coach Stephen Brown said. “We lost to Scott County, and we played well. We went to LCA, we didn’t play well, so I guarantee you the thoughts of, ‘Are we eve gonna win a game?’ started creeping in for people, and I’m glad they can see what we’re capable of with the work.”
Lexington Christian’s 10-1 win Wednesday night could have proven particularly demoralizing for Great Crossing, with the Eagles piling up seven goals after intermission.
GC shed that stigma with the second and third goals in the team’s brief life, each the product of corner kicks, and withstood a flurry of Russell runs before the weather-related finish.
“It was frustrating, but bouncing back from that, we had a day of practice that was down on the football field, because ours was being worked on,” Brown said. “We refocused. We said, ‘Hey, it’s one game at a time. It’s growing pains, and that’s what’s going to happen.’”
The Lady Warhawks’ renewed faith didn’t even waver after the Devils’ Lena Blanke cashed in a centering pass from Kyndall DuVall five minutes into the game.
Led once again by the fullback phalanx of Kamri Smith, Josie Dummer and Kyrstin Tillman in front of sophomore goalkeeper Shelby Smith, GC stayed afloat until it had the chance to take advantage or Morrison’s header via Dennard’s corner service.
“I think the biggest thing with us was we were trying to make the smarter runs, instead of just to play that ball and having everybody run,” Shelby Smith said. “We would play it and reset and let our girls catch their breath, and then we restarted. We kept our energy instead of trying to make the 50-yard runs every time.”
Great Crossing’s confidence stayed sky-high during the break, paying dividends with Washburn’s right-place, right-time redirection.
“I don’t even know. I was just holding off a bit, waiting for the right moment to get the touch on it,” Washburn explained.
DuVall produced most of Russell’s opportunities for the equalizer. Smith timed several sliding saves perfectly. Other shots trickled just wide.
And with multiple Devils imploring their coach for a substitute, suddenly both the temperature and the tenor of the game favored the Lady Warhawks.
“The defense does a lot back there for us, and every now and then the odds are going to get them beat,” Smith said. “If it gets beat, it’s up to me, I guess, but I do my best.”
KHSAA and national federation rules consider a game official at the half, if weather or other complications intervene thereafter.
After the officials and athletic trainer delivered the news to both teams, Brown’s message to the post-game huddle was simple: Sometimes luck and skill work together for your good.
“We need to keep working,” Brown said. “It’s a work in progress, and hopefully by mid-season we have everybody in top shape. It’s not going to be before then, just because of this heat and where they’re at. We’re just excited to move forward.”
With two more tough games against George Rogers Clark (Monday) and Scott County (Wednesday) set for this week, Great Crossing will continue to go with what it knows.
“The formation that we have, it’s not an attacking formation. It’s a defensive formation, so really you have to take advantage of your counter attack, and/or opportunities as you get it in the attacking third,” Brown said. “I felt like a few times there early we didn’t take the shots that we needed to take to even try the keeper.”
Dennard, who scored GC’s first-ever goal at LCA, set up Morrison for a sharp emotional swing.
Great Crossing’s third consecutive corner kick after two Russell blocks was the charm in Washburn’s winning sequence.
“The first goal kind of got us going,” Brown said. “When we put that in, I think people started believing a little bit that we could do it again if we got up there.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.