LEXINGTON — Henry Clay is perennially one of the premier girls’ soccer programs in the state, and Sayre is enjoying an unprecedented season for the ages.
Take nothing away from the top two teams in the 42nd District, but the way Scott County stayed stride-for-stride with the one-two punch this week, even as a shadow of its expected self, makes one wonder what the Lady Cards could have accomplished at full song.
Two days after taking the Blue Devils to the wire, the Cards were tied with the Spartans at the half before mounting pressure broke the dam and dealt SC a 2-0 defeat in the Thursday twilight.
Allison Whitaker and Alexis Henry scored in a nine-minute span for Sayre (15-2 overall, 3-1 district), which topped Scott County (5-7-3, 1-3) for the first time since the 2008 regional playoffs, ending a 10-game drought.
SC, which has soldiered on through the loss of seniors Jasmine Giddings and Callie Haywood and junior Reagan Oliver to injury, will settle for the No. 4 seed in the district playoffs, which begin Oct. 7.
The Lady Cards will take on Bryan Station, with the winner to face Henry Clay.
Sayre has allowed only nine goals on the season, and SC struggled to get a strong foot on the ball with any of its limited chances in the attacking third.
Lady Spartans goalkeeper Catherine Graves stopped by Haley Addington and Olivia Burgess to preserve the scoreless tie early in the second half.
Whitaker broke the spell with a 20-yard, left-to-right boot. Claire Thayer provided the assist with 25:27 remaining.
Henry served up the insurance from point-blank range at the 16:42 mark. Scott County’s Kelsie Hall had two modest bids for the tie prior to that, one courtesy of a free kick from Abby Herals.
SC looks to snap a three-game skid at 1 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Madison Central. The regular season concludes Wednesday, also at home, against East Jessamine.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.